Seattle Facelift Scar Removal Facial Plastic Surgery Services Launched

Dr. Brian Windle, a professionally certified plastic surgeon with an extensive background in practicing and teaching cosmetic surgeries, launched a wide range of facelift procedures for clients in and around Seattle. Dr. Brian Windle provides Seattle clients with facelift, scar removal, injectable fillers and more.

As new plastic surgery procedures developed over the past decades, more and more people started looking for reconstructive or cosmetic surgery. One of the most in demand procedures is facelifting.



High demand was followed by an equally high supply, with thousands of clinics marketing cheap facelift services. However, not all facial surgery services are reliable, and the potential effects of malpractice range from temporary scars to lifelong mutilation.



The main risk comes from unprofessional clinics advertising cheap surgery programs without offering any guarantee. Working with accredited doctors is therefore essential for safety and satisfaction purposes.



Dr. Brian Windle is a certified plastic surgeon with extensive background both in practicing and teaching the profession. He specializes in facial, reconstructive and breast surgery. He launched a wide range of facial plastic surgery in Seattle, from facelift to Botox injections and micro-needling.



To maximize the efficiency of his treatments, Dr. Brian Windle uses short scar incisions and rapid recovery protocols.



Dr. Brian Windle aims to improve the facial appearance of his patients by correcting facial folds and wrinkles, removing loose skin and fat surpluses, and adding contour to the cheeks and the chin.



Alternative procedures include a mini facelift, jowl and neck fat liposuction, injections and fillers to meet the clientÂÂs demands, depending on the aging process and other health factors.





Finally, Dr. Windle also offers additional adjunctive procedures, including laser resurfacing, BOTOX injections, micro needling, injectable fillers, chemical peels and scar removal. Seattle patients will be provided with a thorough pre-examination, to identify and prevent any complications that might occur.



