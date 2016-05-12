FFXIV4GIL.com Offers Significant Member Benefits and Privileges to Registered Buyers

FFXIV4GIL.com, a leading online store that sells all kinds of FFXIV and FFXV gaming upgrades and items, recently recommended its buyers to sign up to enjoy significant benefits.

(firmenpresse) - USA - FFXIV4GIL.com, an online store that sells gaming items and upgrades for Final Fantasy gamers, recently introduced premium membership plans for its registered members. The owners of the online store recommended its buyers to sign up on the web store to enjoy significant benefits, although signing up is not mandatory for their FFXIV GIL buyers.



FFXIV4GIL.com owners maintained that a registered buyer or member can enjoy significant benefits on first purchase and on all other purchases made thereafter. They said that registered members can see and track their orders, and enjoy a host of features exclusively meant for members. However, the owners added that unregistered buyers are also welcome but they cannot track their orders and enjoy the member benefits and privileges.



It is a common tendency of the online gamers to use wrong or fake email addresses to buy FFXIV GIL , which is strongly discouraged. When someone registers with us with a valid email address, we send them all details pertaining to their order to their email address only, said a senior executive of FFXIV4GIL.com. Also, new buyers should not use fake phone numbers while signing up with us. This is because we often call our users, especially sellers for phone verification. The phone verification process is one important step in the whole buying or selling process, added the executive.



FFXIV4GIL.com now accepts various types of payment modes, including all leading credit and debit cards, Western Union as well as PayPal. The owners recently said whether someone is registered on the site or not, they can get in touch with their live chat team at any point and get payment related or registration related assistance. They also underscored that new or registered users need not to worry about payment safety and security while buying FFXIV4GIL currency and other items.



Also, new users can now avail a 2% additional discount by following their official Facebook page, the owners maintained. They said that signing up on the site is easy and should be a non-brainer even for the least savvy people. However, customers are always welcome to get payment related assistance from their customer support team.





About the Company



FFXIV4GIL.com is an online store selling FFXIV4GIL game items.



To know more, visit http://www.ffxiv4gil.com/





