Amazon Christmas discount for custom personalized gold & silver name necklaces

Online retailer "Name Factory" is celebrating the launch of its new custom name necklaces with a 5% Amazon Christmas discount on all items.

(firmenpresse) - In a charming change of pace, online retailer "Name Factory" will be celebrating the launch of its customized necklaces with a 5% Christmas discount for all customers. It's reported the discount event will take place until January 1st and is applied for all items. In a time when most jewelry manufacturers raise their prices, Name Factory has opted to be a little more down to earth with it's discounted custom Jewelry launch.



Name Factory has always thrived on the idea of standing out and making a commotion. It's all part of the holiday fun. Reportedly, unlike lower quality name necklaces from China, their pendants do not fade. High quality metals should be a part of every decent quality necklace - 14k gold, 24k gold plated sterling silver, or sterling silver. Name Factory does not sell any brass or stainless steel, which can be considered better than industrialized Jewelry creators who prefer to do things the 'modern' way. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways Name Factory achieves the goal of giving customers what they want.



Adam Maimon, eCommerce Manager at Name Factory, says: "We wanted to be a little charming with the launch of our personalized name necklaces, so we are giving our customers a special discount to celebrate the holiday season. We're hoping it allows people to experience high quality customized jewelry at an affordable price."



The Name Factory customized jewelry discount is set to be active on Amazon.com until January 1st. Use discount code D24U-NPZUEF-TPYWE4 to get 5% off. To find a selection of eligible items on Amazon: [https://www.amazon.com/NameFactory](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_nr_p_4_1?me=A2PXG5ATM2CTNB&fst=as%3Aoff&rh=p_4%3AName+Factory)



Many people are choosing to give the luxurious gift of real gold or silver this holiday season. Shop personalized collections for name necklaces, monogram pendants, initial necklaces, mom's necklaces, personalized jewelry for kids, and other thoughtful charming gifts. Free gold or silver chain is provided with every purchase with flat rate shipping worldwide, and gift options are available.





Further information about Name Factory can be found at https://www.namefactory.com/





http://www.namefactory.com



Name Factory

http://www.namefactory.com

+13173533043

