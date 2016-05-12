iDirect Government Unveils Series 11000 Tactical Hub for Deployable Operations

Flexible Solution with Reduced SWaP and Easy Setup

(firmenpresse) - HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today releases its newest hub solution, the Series 11000 Tactical Hub. The new hub brings flexibility, agility and efficiency to warfighters, first responders, disaster recovery personnel and field operators.

The iDirect Series Tactical Hub is a ruggedized, compact, durable and deployable solution that is easy to set up due to its reduced size, weight and power (SWaP). Weighing approximately 20 pounds in a 2RU chassis, the Tactical Hub comes embedded with the next generation of defense line cards -- the DLC-T and DLC-R. The DLC-T supports as much as 45 mega-symbols per second (Msps) downstream and is capable of providing one-way transmission security (TRANSEC) to secure broadcast traffic. The DLC-R supports upstream traffic as much as 15 Msps in single time division multiple access (TDMA) carrier mode and as much as 29 Msps composite in multichannel mode -- nearly four times the increase in aggregate throughput compared to previous line cards.

The new Tactical Hub is powered by Evolution software and works with the Evolution Series remotes. The Tactical Hub comes bundled with a small form factor network management system (NMS), protocol processor and layer-3 switch. The complete bundle occupies 5RU of network rack space with a depth of 20 inches. The bundle includes a four-channel TDMA license to enable operators to take advantage of the DLC-R's multichannel capabilities.

The Tactical Hub features:

Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 (certification pending), with TRANSEC

Embedded RCM-PPS module

Variable temperature-controlled fans

Field-replaceable power supply

"The Series 11000 Tactical Hub features added power, speed, flexibility and communications-on-the-pause," said John Ratigan, president of iDirect Government. "The hub is secure and can work anytime and anywhere -- from remote locations to urban dwellings. We are excited to bring this unique offering to our military, government and first responder customers."

iDirect Government, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of VT iDirect, Inc., delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government's advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government is headquartered in Herndon, Va.

