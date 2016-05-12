Nouveau Monde Achieves a Purity of 99.99% Ct From Its Spherical Graphite

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NOU)(OTC PINK: NMGRF)(FRANKFURT: NM9) ("Nouveau Monde") is pleased to report that it has successfully purified its graphite concentrate, as well as its spherical graphite (SG), to grades of up to 99.99% total carbon (or Ct). Various methods of purification, including chemical, thermal and hybrid approaches, were tested on graphite from Nouveau Monde's Tony block, part of its Matawinie graphite Property. These tests measured the ash content and impurity levels which returned within the specifications of two Lithium-Ion battery market leaders presently collaborating with Nouveau Monde. The results from the purification process were analyzed using Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) at EAG Laboratories in Liverpool, New York.

Based on the testing program results, a conceptual study was realized by Quebec City based Soutex Inc., a consulting firm specializing in ore processing and metallurgical processes, and involved the collaboration of eight laboratories, testing facilities and equipment suppliers. The goal was to evaluate the technical feasibility and economic viability of a large-scale operation producing purified SG in the area of Saint-Michel-Des-Saints (Qc) using the techniques tested during the above-mentioned program. As anticipated, Nouveau Monde's graphite concentrate, which achieved an overall grade above 98.2% Ct after flotation, reflects positively on the costs associated with value-added product transformation. The conclusions are that estimated capital and operational expenditures needed for this value-added transformation are very encouraging based on the sales value anticipated for purified SG commonly used in Li-Ion battery applications. Following these positive conclusions, further engineering studies will be realized in the first half of 2017 to better define the overall impact of including the value-added processing into the project economical analysis.

It is important to note that this conceptual study of value-added product development does not affect the conclusions detailed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment regarding the mining project of the Matawinie Property (see Press Release dated June 22, 2016) but only refers to potential further transformation of graphite concentrate to a location near but not at our mine site.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde stated "Having the ability to produce value-added products is essential in today's graphite market. The graphite concentrate suitability to achieve high purity using a low-cost and environmentally friendly purification process is a critical step in developing a high-margin business. The homogeneity of our deposit, as demonstrated by metallurgical testing (see Press Release dated May 9, 2016), should result in consistent, high quality value-added products sought for by potential customers."

During 2017, Nouveau Monde will continue the development of a large scale value-added graphite production with three main priorities: 1- Spherical graphite and LiB anode material, 2- Expandable and expanded graphite and 3- Graphene and graphene oxide.

Alain Mercier, Ing., B.Sc., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines, has reviewed and is responsible for Nouveau Monde's technical information presented in this news release.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction or approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by such statements. Nouveau Monde will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Nouveau Monde.

