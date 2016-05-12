Nicola Wealth Management's CEO, John Nicola announced as one of Canada's Most Admired CEOs of 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Nicola Wealth Management (NWM) Chairman and CEO, John Nicola, has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired CEOs of 2016 (Growth & Small Cap category), as announced by Waterstone Human Capital and MacKay CEO Forums. This honour is being awarded to John Nicola and a select group of CEOs who have demonstrated their dedication to creating a culture that enhances performance and sustains a competitive advantage within their firm.

In 1994, John Nicola founded NWM with 7 staff and $80-million in assets under management (AUM). Under John's leadership, NWM is now a firm of over 140 employees and manages over $4.5-billion in assets.

John not only grew the firm, but also developed an award-winning corporate culture by ingraining his entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit within it, propelling the business, its innovation, and success. This culture has allowed the firm to successfully service clients using NWM's established integrated planning model - effectively interlocking all the moving parts of one's financial life, from tax and investments to insurance and philanthropy, to maximize the overall benefits.

"It is an honour to be recognized," says Nicola. "This award speaks to our management team's hard work and the combined efforts of everyone at NWM."

"I am proud that we have attracted and retained an outstanding group of trusted leaders who care as much about our clients as I do. When a talented and motivated group of people decide to accomplish something truly worthwhile they usually do and thereby show that their results are always greater than the sum of their parts."

The Canada's Most Admired CEO runs in conjunction with the Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures program; NWM's corporate culture was recognized in 2015.

About Nicola Wealth Management

Established in 1994, Nicola Wealth Management () is among Canada's fastest growing asset fund management and private investment counsel firms (Investor Economics) with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. The firm provides portfolio diversification well beyond stocks and bonds, comprehensive and integrated wealth planning, and consistent and stable returns, serving affluent families, entrepreneurs, and foundations across Canada.

About Canada's Most Admired CEO:

This national program, now in its 3rd year, is facilitated by Waterstone Human Capital and MacKay CEO Forums. The Canada's Most Admired CEO award runs in conjunction with the Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures program and recognizes the country's most admired CEO's. Winners have fostered a culture within their organization that enhances performance and sustains a competitive advantage. ()

