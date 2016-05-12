Nimble Storage to Exhibit Predictive Flash Platform at 2016 Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Nimble Storage (NYSE: NMBL), the leader in predictive flash storage, today announced that it will showcase its Predictive Flash platform at the 2016 Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference from Dec. 5-8, 2016 at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nev. During the conference, Nimble Storage executive, Dan Leary, will share the stage with a financial services end user to discuss how innovations around storage, big data, and cloud are fueling the development of the predictive datacenter.

Nimble Storage, a Leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays(1), is positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis. The report analyzes hybrid and solid-state arrays that support storage area network and network-attached storage protocols. This is the second consecutive year Nimble has been placed in the Leaders quadrant. To date, over 9,450 enterprises and cloud service providers rely on the Nimble Predictive Flash platform to underpin their critical business applications.

View the full "Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays" report:

"Organizations expect fast, uninterrupted access to data from the underlying infrastructure. We've made it our mission to provide businesses with solutions that address performance issues that negatively impact business outcomes," said Dan Leary, vice president of corporate development, Nimble Storage. "InfoSight Predictive Analytics is critical to providing visibility throughout the entire infrastructure stack. As a core building block of our platform, it provides unmatched operational simplicity and infrastructure availability for global enterprises."

The Predictive Flash platform combines All Flash arrays and Adaptive Flash arrays into a single architecture that is designed to accelerate every enterprise application while lowering the cost of storage ownership. However, fast flash alone is inadequate since the majority of application disruptions stem from complexity of the infrastructure stack. By leveraging cloud-based predictive analytics to monitor customer-deployed infrastructure, the Predictive Flash platform delivers unmatched operational simplicity, infrastructure availability and cross-stack visibility.

Monday, December 5, 2016



4:00 pm - 4:45 pm

View the agenda details:

Hear from financial services end user and Dan Leary, Nimble Storage VP of corporate development, on combining predictive analytics with modern storage architectures to minimize application downtime. Learn how innovations around storage, big data and cloud are fundamentally disrupting datacenter infrastructure as companies embark on delivering toward the transformation promise. A predictive datacenter enables businesses to be autonomous, self-healing and zero-touch. This session will explore key technologies that customers are embarking on today to radically simplify their operations. Nimble Storage end user and Dan will describe how they are combining predictive analytics with modern storage architectures to minimize application downtime. Most importantly, learn how they are laying the foundation for a predictive datacenter leveraging Flash, convergence, and big data analytics.

Follow Nimble Storage on Twitter:

Follow

Visit the

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Nimble Storage (NYSE: NMBL) is the leader in predictive flash storage solutions. Its predictive flash platform gives users the fastest, most reliable access to data. By combining predictive analytics with flash storage, IT teams radically simplify their operations. More than 9,450 customers across 50 countries rely on Nimble to power their businesses, on-premise and in the cloud. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter: (at)nimblestorage.

Nimble Storage, the Nimble Storage logo, CASL, InfoSight, SmartStack and NimbleConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nimble Storage. Other trade names or words used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

(1) Gartner "Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays Magic Quadrant," written by Stanley Zaffos, Roger W. Cox, Valdis Filks, and Santhosh Rao October 31, 2016.

Natassia Culp

408-240-8265





Elaine Gaudioso

408-240-8276





More information:

http://www.nimblestorage.com/



PressRelease by

Nimble Storage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510833

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nimble Storage

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease