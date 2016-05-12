AMD Named a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it has received a perfect score on the 2017 (CEI), naming it a "Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality". The CEI is a benchmarking tool that rates corporate equality policies and practices for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) employees including equal employment opportunity policies, non-discrimination protections, and benefits.

"At AMD we believe that creating an inclusive environment where every employee is empowered to bring their diverse set of perspectives to the table each day is the key to bringing out the best, most innovative ideas," said Ruth Cotter, chief human resources officer and senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at AMD. "We are proud of the progress we have made to achieve our CEI score and to be named alongside other leading companies as we collectively pursue equality for everyone in the workplace."

"Achieving a score of 100 on the CEI was one of the first goals we set when we formed the AMD Pride employee resource group. We knew it was important to continue fostering a positive, safe, and inclusive work environment and culture that accepts everyone, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, and celebrates those differences. We have come a long way, but we know there is always more work to do. We are excited to continue working to make sure that everyone is able to bring their whole self to work every day," said Steven Guzzo, co-chair of the Pride LGBT and Allies employee resource group at AMD.

The Human Rights Campaign is the largest U.S. national civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBT people through education and encouraging the adoption of LGBT-inclusive policies and practices.

Some of AMD's programs and initiatives for LGBT employees include:

Equal employment opportunity and non-discrimination policies that cover all facets of diversity, including sexual orientation, gender, and gender identity;

Employee Resource Groups such as the Pride LGBT and Allies group;

Health coverage for all U.S.-based employees that includes full benefits for domestic partners and comprehensive coverage for transgender employees;

Member of the , a group of U.S. corporations that support the Equality Act.

