ADP's Global Payroll Solution Knocks It Out Of The Park and Earns Highest Recognition From Everest Group

Analyst Highlights GlobalView HCM's Reporting and Analytics Capabilities and Mobile App-Based Access to Payroll Features

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- In its inaugural assessment of Multi-country Payroll Platforms (MCPP), Everest Group® has positioned ADP® as the leading "Achiever," noting the scalability of ADP's global payroll product -- part of its solution -- for companies of various sizes.

The research report highlighted several new features and functionalities of ADP's GlobalView HCM that enhance the user experience for both employees and managers, including the ability to modify the landing page to individual preferences and add social media plug-ins.

Among ADP's strengths, Everest Group noted ADP's mobile app and strong reporting and analytics capabilities included in its new . The newly designed and upgraded portal offers ADP's myPay feature that gives payroll and HR administrators and employees more personalized, intuitive, engaging and interactive features they can use to configure, explore and understand payroll details.

The highlighted features include:

Interactive and dynamic dashboards for managers to gain insight into payroll data at both the in-country and global level.

Pay slip analytics customized for employees and designed to answer many pay-related questions.

"The depth of ADP's reporting and analytics combined with its mobile app are key differentiators," said Rajesh Ranjan, Everest Group partner. "ADP has gone one step further than other service providers with its analytics dashboard for employees that not only helps in understanding the key elements of payroll, but in pay slip comparison as well."

Everest Group also highlighted ADP's pre-payroll processing audit functionality that helps identify anomalies in payroll calculation, as well as its in-built case management functionality to handle employee questions and its workflow control tool that provides a real-time view into payroll activities through a calendar interface.

"We're delighted that Everest Group has recognized ADP's commitment to providing an enhanced user experience and innovative reporting and analytics for our global payroll clients," said Todd Horvath, president of ADP's Multinational Clients business. "We're proud of the progress we've made expanding into 112 countries and offering global businesses a visually compelling user interface with feature-rich, self-service functionality. This has helped to empower users and ease critical workforce management activities."

The Everest Group report assessed 11 global payroll platform providers, rating each platform's usage and execution effectiveness, employee support, reporting and analytics, core payroll country coverage and additional HR capabilities.

For more details on the Everest Group report, read an excerpt .

