38 SPECIAL to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo on Friday March 10

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9

(firmenpresse) - NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce 38 SPECIAL will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, December 9 at 11 a.m. Eastern exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, , or by calling (800)745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $25 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $390 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, March 10 and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $490 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, March 10, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

After more than four decades together, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse. With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance," and more. 38 SPECIAL's timeless hits remain a staple on radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regime.

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at .

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, or Four Winds Dowagiac®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866)494-6371 or visit . Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at and follow on Twitter at for information on the latest offers and promotions.

Image Available:

David Gutierrez



Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204





Joanne Tedesco

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7210





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3087449



PressRelease by

Four Winds Casinos

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510838

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Four Winds Casinos

Stadt: NEW BUFFALO, MI





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease