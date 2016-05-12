Double-Take Joins HPE Complete Program

New resell partner designation empowers customers to acquire leading IT migration software products directly from Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Double-Take, the leading provider of IT modernization solutions for Windows and Linux systems, announced today that it is now a member of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Complete program. As an HPE Complete vendor, Double-Take's migration solutions provide near-zero downtime migrations for both Windows and Linux operating systems.

The HPE Complete program offers a single source for purchasing best-in-class products that complement HPE storage and server solutions -- all with the added reliability of HPE's interoperability assurance validation. Customers of Double-Take can tap into the HPE ecosystem to minimize the risk, complexity and cost that can accompany multi-vendor technology deployments, especially as IT environments transition to more secure, cloud-enabled, mobile-friendly infrastructure.

Double-Take has long been trusted by IT industry experts who know that downtime is costly, impacts productivity, and can undermine internal and external confidence. Organizations looking to optimize their HPE servers, storage and networking deployments frequently choose Double-Take to securely migrate data using byte-level replication with near-zero downtime, from any device to any device, in virtual, cloud and physical environments.

"Virtualizing your servers or moving them to the cloud has business advantages for many workloads, but it can be a challenging process," said Marty Lans, senior director of storage connectivity and interoperability at HPE. "The Double-Take product suite complements HPE hybrid infrastructure offerings and provides Tier-1 customers with a complete solution to meet their business continuity and data recovery goals while reducing the strain on IT resources."

Double-Take is the leading provider of IT modernization solutions -- migration, high availability, disaster recovery and data sharing -- for Windows and Linux systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Double-Take to protect and modernize their physical, virtual and cloud environments. Double-Take is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information visit .

