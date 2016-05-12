WildWorks Expands the Wildly Popular App, Animal Jam - Play Wild!, to the Amazon App Store

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- , developer of Animal Jam, the number one web-based game and social network for kids in the U.S., today announced the expanded release of to the Amazon Appstore. WildWorks will give more kids across the globe access to the game, as the Amazon Appstore is available in more than 200 countries.

"We've seen incredible growth and an immense appetite for Play Wild! on iOS and Android devices," said Clark Stacey. "We're excited to expand the Animal Jam universe and now reach fans on their Amazon tablets."

Since its release on iOS and Android, Play Wild! has been downloaded more than four million times, has been ranked as the top grossing game for kids ages 9-11 on the Apple App Store throughout 2016, and sees an average of 55 minutes of play every day per user. Play Wild! also received a for its fun and safe environment.

In Play Wild!, players can chat with friends, play games, and learn about the natural world from in-game videos, animal facts, and downloadable ebooks. WildWorks also provides opportunities for players to participate in real world causes, including . The company implements important safety practices, including in-game chat filtering, human monitoring of chats to keep bullies at bay, and customizable parental controls.

Play Wild! is available for free in the Amazon Appstore, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store. For more information about Animal Jam, visit and follow on Facebook at .

WildWorks is an interactive entertainment company that creates super fun games for kids. Its audience expertise, brilliant game design, and dedication to ethical online commerce ensures that both parents and kids feel happy and safe during playtime. A kid's attention is a terrible thing to waste, which is why WildWorks is committed to constantly innovating new ways to educate and delight through purposeful play.

