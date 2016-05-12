Government of Canada Supports Ontario Firm Through Build in Canada Innovation Program

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian innovations to create inclusive and sustainable economic growth for communities across Canada.

The Honourable John McCallum, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Markham-Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, today announced that the Government of Canada is investing in an innovative emergency response vehicle that can hover above water, land and snow.

, of Markham, Ontario, received a $297,045 contract for the Amphibious Trimaran with Aerostatic Discharge. This light amphibious vehicle transports passengers and cargo using an air cushion technology that allows it to provide evacuation and search and rescue functions in harsh conditions where helicopters cannot fly. The innovation will be tested by National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces.

The investment was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. This program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Quotes

"Interconn Development Ltd. has developed a cutting-edge product to help Canadians receive search and rescue services year-round. Our Government is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. By matching innovative products with government needs, the Build in Canada Innovation Program helps Canadian companies move their products from the testing phase to the marketplace."

- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Companies like Interconn Development Ltd. help deliver aid to Canadians in times of need in severe and everyday circumstances. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is helping companies get their innovative goods and services from the lab into domestic and international markets."

- The Honourable John McCallum, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Markham-Thornhill

"The Build in Canada Innovation Program is a great solution to help Canadian innovators land their first sale and have their innovations tested in real-life settings. It's often hard for companies to reach new markets without having references and recommendations from previous buyers. Having the Government of Canada as a first customer has helped our company expand our business and it has helped us promote our innovation to other potential buyers."

- Roman Korotin, CEO, Interconn Development Ltd.

Quick Facts

Associated Links

