Advantis Corp. Acquires Rights to Nugsmasher Line of Rosin Presses

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT), announced that it has acquired rights to be the exclusive distributor and 25% owner of the Nugsmasher line of rosin presses.

Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, commented on the strategy behind acquiring multiple lines of rosin presses. "There are several segments of the rosin press market, and we are now positioned to take advantage of all of them," Swartz said. "We have seen tremendous interest in the Nugsmasher jr. Priced at a quarter of the price of the more efficient Rosin6 and Nugsmasher lines, we are able to connect to a market demographic with high volume potential." The Nugsmasher Junior is a smaller rosin press with a hand crank hydraulics as opposed to pneumatics.

The deal to have exclusive distribution rights and an ownership stake with Nugsmasher manufacturer, PMG, was accomplished through a trade for stock in Advantis Corp. "I enter into each partnership with great caution and with our shareholders always in mind," Swartz said. "And we have been developing this relationship with PMG since we began development of the Rosin6 Press. PMG has exceeded expectations in every way, and this will be a mutually beneficial relationship for some time to come." Swartz concluded with comments about the superior product quality, efficiency and durability that the Advantis lines of rosin presses represent. He added that the ancillary products, such as the bags needed to produce the rosin, will also add to the significant revenue increase this partnership is leading to.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Comments on this PressRelease