Jenoptik receives innovation award for new machine concepts for bumper processing

(PresseBox) - Automotive division of Jenoptik received the "SPE Automotive Innovation Award" in Livonia, Michigan. In this way, the Society of Plastic Engineers rewards Jenoptik?s excellent machine concepts.

The "46th Annual SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Competition" took place in Livonia, Michigan in November 2016. Together with the American automotive supplier Magna Exterior Inc. and the automotive manufacturer GM, Jenoptik received the ?SPE Automotive Innovation Award? in the category process, assembly and enabling technologies during an official ceremony. The award honors the unique process for robotic laser cutting and welding of class A exterior fascia, which came out top against five other award nominated innovations.

As a leading and global automotive supplier, Magna is specialized in innovative products and processes with the best price-performance ratio. Therefore, the previous production technology for producing class A exterior bumpers was replaced by high-tech laser machines from Jenoptik. The modern laser process, which can also be applied to other plastic exterior and interior components, allows for a higher flexibility in production ? in contrast to the previously used punching and ultrasonic welding technology.

In order to meet the ever-increasing challenges of the automotive industry in terms of lightweight construction and material saving in the production process, Jenoptik has developed machine concepts specifically for the processing of bumpers. These concepts utilize two technologies which have been successfully introduced into the market by Jenoptik: 3D laser cutting and 3D laser welding. By combining one laser cutting unit and one laser welding unit, Jenoptik offers a high-flexibility solution both for complex processing of bumpers with a very wide range of versions and also for different complex interior and exterior components.





As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into the five divisions Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions as well as Defense & Civil Systems.

With the Automotive division, Jenoptik ranks among the leading manufacturers of production metrology equipment and 3D laser systems. The Metrology portfolio includes high-precision contact and non-contact production metrology for the pneumatic, tactile or optical measurement of roughness, contour, form and dimensional measurements at any phase of the manufacturing process and in the metrology room. Jenoptik is the leading provider of optical wavelength measuring systems. Extensive services such as consultation, training and technical service, including long-term maintenance contracts round off the metrology range. In the Laser Processing portfolio, Jenoptik develops 3D laser machine which are integrated into production lines for customers as part of their process optimization and automation. These systems are used for processing plastics, metals and leather with maximum efficiency, precision and safety. The portfolio is complemented by energy efficient and environmentally friendly exhaust cleaning systems for residue-free removal of pollutants during laser material processing and other industrial processes.





Company information / Profile:

As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into the five divisions Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions as well as Defense & Civil Systems.

With the Automotive division, Jenoptik ranks among the leading manufacturers of production metrology equipment and 3D laser systems. The Metrology portfolio includes high-precision contact and non-contact production metrology for the pneumatic, tactile or optical measurement of roughness, contour, form and dimensional measurements at any phase of the manufacturing process and in the metrology room. Jenoptik is the leading provider of optical wavelength measuring systems. Extensive services such as consultation, training and technical service, including long-term maintenance contracts round off the metrology range. In the Laser Processing portfolio, Jenoptik develops 3D laser machine which are integrated into production lines for customers as part of their process optimization and automation. These systems are used for processing plastics, metals and leather with maximum efficiency, precision and safety. The portfolio is complemented by energy efficient and environmentally friendly exhaust cleaning systems for residue-free removal of pollutants during laser material processing and other industrial processes.





PressRelease by

JENOPTIK-KONZERN

Date: 12/05/2016 - 14:54

Language: English

News-ID 510850

Character count: 3541

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: JENOPTIK-KONZERN

Stadt: Jena





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease