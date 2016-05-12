CCube Solutions signs a framework agreement with QE Procurement to supply its EDMS and eForms software to NHS organisations in the UK

(firmenpresse) - December 5, 2016  CCube Solutions announces today that it has signed a four year non-exclusive clinical IT framework agreement with QE Procurement to sell its Electronic Document Management (EDM) and eForms software to NHS organisations in the UK.



QE Procurement is the procurement function for QE Facilities, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust Group. It buys all goods and services for both QE Facilities and the trust group who run three hospitals including Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Newcastle along with four clinics based in Tyne and Wear. The framework agreement covers all NHS organisations in the UK.



Both the Government and NHS England have set goals that by 2020 the health service should be paper free at the point of care. A key linchpin to this is that medical records should be digital, interoperable and real-time.



CCube Solutions works extensively in the NHS providing enterprise content management solutions. It has a proven ability to deliver based on two decades of expertise and an established track record of project success in the NHS.



Today, its EDM software is used at 28 trusts and health boards around the country including among others Aintree, Addenbrookes, Aneurin Bevan, Milton Keynes, Papworth, St Helens and Sheffield Teaching Hospital.



CCube Solutions also operates at a CCG level and delivered software which St Helens & Knowsley Health Informatics Service use to provide a fully managed and hosted service to process Lloyd George records held in GP surgeries. This then makes them securely available electronically via a web browser.



In October 2016, CCube Solutions also signed an agreement with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). This allows CSC to provide CCubes documents management software to NHS Trusts deploying CSCs Lorenzo electronic patient record (EPR) system.



The QE Procurement agreement means that CCube Solutions has met the necessary criteria to provide its EDM technology to any organisation buying this type technology and support through this framework.





Vijay Magon, CCube Solutions managing director, says, Going paper free successfully in the NHS will only result from getting key stakeholders fully aligned: management, finance, clinicians and IT. Vendor selection is therefore crucial and our view is that trusts should partner with an EDM supplier whose software is customisable, robust and easy to use. Thats what we provide.





About CCube Solutions

CCube Solutions is an award-winning provider of enterprise content management solutions, comprising electronic document and records management, workflow, electronic forms, portal software, and systems integration.



Founded in 1995, it has a proven track record working with the police, local government, NHS and in the private sector providing cost effective and scalable solutions, tailored to meet the individual requirements of customers.



An AIIM Advisory Board member, CCube Solutions is active in developing and guiding the future direction of the ECM industry, and upholds AIIMs principles of good information management, know-how applied on every customer engagement.



CCube Solutions is headquartered in Milton Keynes. For further information, please visit www.ccubesolutions.com

