SDL Signs Agreement with flydubai

Dubai-based airline implements SDL Web to offer customers personalization of website content

Wakefield, MA and Maidenhead, UK  December 5, 2016  SDL today announced that it has signed an agreement with flydubai, a Dubai-based airline, to use SDL Web to support the way its customers consume information.



flydubai, which has created a network of 90 destinations in 44 countries, wanted to ensure that its customers have a unique and relevant user experience no matter their location. By using SDL Web and working with its partner Indivirtual Dubai, flydubai can deliver mobile optimized and scalable websites while supporting the way the company manages multilingual content globally. Additionally, SDL Web gives flydubais customers access to relevant web experiences based on targeting and personalization capabilities as well as localized content based on a users background and location. The company can also easily integrate SDLs solutions with current and future IT projects, allowing for a fully-integrated environment.



flydubai is committed to investing in product innovations and technologies that enhance our passengers travel experience. Having worked with Indivirtual Dubai for many years, it was a natural fit to partner with SDL. We look forward to continuing to work together to bring a best-in-class website browsing experience to our passengers, said Ramesh Venkat, Chief Information Officer (CIO), at flydubai.



flydubai has been working with Indivirtual Dubai, a leading digital design agency active in digital strategy, for over five years and the company provides support to flydubais in-house IT department.



Collaboration between our partners and customers is something we value heavily at SDL, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. Were delighted about the partnership to date and are excited to continue this collaboration to ensure flydubais passengers get the quality and unique user experience that SDL prides itself on.





