Plustek launches the SmartOffice PS3060U bringing pro scanner features to small office users

 The new scanner receives a BLI Summer 2016 Pick & Outstanding Award in the mid-size workgroup scanner category

(firmenpresse) - London December 5, 2016  Plustek, the Taiwanese photo and document scanner manufacturer, announces today the UK launch of the duplex SmartOffice PS3060U small office scanner.



Compact in design, it is ideal for a variety of office environments thanks to its fast black and white speeds, reliable paper handling, ability to scan long documents up to 200 inches long, excellent price point and superb software bundle.



To enhance staff productivity and maximise throughput rates, the scanner comes with an intelligent misfeed function that uses an ultrasound sensor to spot overlapping pages and automatically stop the machine. This allows an operator to quickly address the problem and then continue scanning.



Shooping Lin, Plusteks UK sales director, explains, Were bringing features to SMBs like ultra sonic multi feed detection typically found in far more expensive mid and high volume production scanners, plus a feature so you can add documents to a batch while the device is still running. This means you can power through workloads really quickly.



The SmartOffice PS3060U has a recommended daily processing volume of 4,000 pages day. It offers a rated speed of 20 pages per minute (PPM) in colour mode and 30 ppm in black and white at 200 dpi.



The 50 pages automatic document feeder (ADF) is super versatile and can handle a mixture of plastic and other rigid cards, normal A4 documents, cheques and even rice paper. The scanner automatically wakes up when documents are inserted into the ADF. A special long paper mode enables the scanning of pages up to 200 inches or 5080mm long such as EKGs, strip charts and non-standard contract and loan forms. Users can route scanned data to network and local folders, an FTP site, email applications or a connected printer.



Software to make documents scanning a breeze

The SmartOffice 3060U scanner comes with Plusteks own DocAction software which enables users to customise up to nine scan profiles for frequently used operations all of which can be accessed from the control panel. The profiles are easily identifiable on the scan utility via job-specific icons. An editable label fixed to the front of the scanner can also be used to add descriptions for each profile.





Out of the box, a powerful software bundle is also provided which includes ABBYY FineReader Sprint. This means searchable PDFs can be created at the touch of a button as well as OCR. In addition, NewSoft Presto! Page Manager is included delivering a feature-rich document management solution, plus the routing of files to various destinations like Microsoft SharePoint.



Scanning at resolutions ranging from 100 to 600 dpi, the SmartOffice 3060U comes with a variety of important document processing features to guarantee the highest quality image quality - reducing the need to rescan as well as increasing OCR accuracy.



This includes colour drop out, auto colour detection and scroll bars to fine-tune the threshold, brightness and contrast of scanned images. The scanner also has hole punch and blank page removal, de-skew and auto crop.



Furthermore, industry standard TWAIN and WIA compliance ensure the scanner can be integrated with thousands of scanning and imaging programs.



The SmartOffice 3060U is designed to be reliable which is perfect for mix office use. User replaceable consumables  the feed roller and pad module  have a rated expectancy of 300,ooo and 50,ooo scan respectively. They are easy to change and replace.



Award winning according to The Buyers Laboratory [BLI]

The SmartOffice 3060U has received a BLI Summer 2016 Pick and Outstanding Achievement award in the mid-size workgroup scanner category. Announced twice a year, the awards acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in BLIs extensive suite of laboratory tests in the previous six months. Click here for further information: http://www.buyerslab.com/News/Awards/Summer-2016/Scanner-Vendors-Earn-BLI-Summer-2016-Picks.



Pricing and availability

Sold with a useful carry bag, the Plustek SmartOffice PS3060U supports Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and is competitively priced at £336.00 including VAT. It is available today from leading resellers including Tradescanners.com.





About Plustek Inc

Respected as a world-class imaging and surveillance solutions provider, Plustek Inc. manufactures high-quality, professional scanners as well as security devices for businesses, professionals and consumers.



Founded in 1986, Plustek has developed a broad portfolio of scanners including document, photographic, graphic, ID card, mobile and book scanners. Focusing on meeting customer needs, the company has also developed a server-based File Management System which helps users manage documents by transforming piles of paper into usable and searchable information.



For further information, please visit the web at www.plustek.com

