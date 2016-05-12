Popular Pink Flamingo Float Sets New Sales Goal For Holiday Season

As sales for their inflatable flamingo float continue to increase, Teddy Shake announced a new sales goal for the popular float for the holiday season.

(firmenpresse) - The holiday season is the time of year of snow and cold, but that doesn't stop people from thinking about warmer times or wanting to purchase the Teddy Shake inflatable p[ink flamingo](https://goo.gl/kFlKSY) float. Sales have continued to increase through the fall and winter season, and this week Teddy Shake set a new sales goal.



Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson was interviewed and said, "Initially our projects had sales slowing down through the fall and winter. We figured that the country gets colder during this time, in many places, there is actually snow. We are thrilled to have been wrong about this....we continue to hear testimonials from happy customers about how much they enjoy our float. This has contributed to an increase in sales above our projections, which has lead us to set new goals for the product."



The [Teddy Shake](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float measures 80-inches in length and is made of a durable, bright pink vinyl. There are four separate valves on the float in various locations, so multiple people can assist with the inflation of the float. Over 265 happy customers have left glowing reviews of the float, and the average review is a 4.9 out of five stars. One five-star reviewer wrote "This float is a ton of fun. It's huge- 80" and my three kids and I have had a blast with it. I received this product at a discount for my review. Lucky day for me. It has been kid tested and this mom approves. It is very tough and has held up well to very rough usage. My kids pull themselves up out of the water by the handles. Dive off it- try to flip it. Come up underneath it. Many hours of good fun here!"



Sold only on Amazon.com, the Teddy Shake flamingo float is currently priced at $39.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Date: 12/05/2016 - 17:04

Language: English

News-ID 510876

Character count: 2306

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 05/12/2016



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease