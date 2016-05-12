Popular Gel Pen Set By Teddy Shake Announces That Discount Ending Soon

Teddy Shake announced this week that the discount on their popular 105-piece gel pen set will end soon.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake launched their most recent product just a few weeks ago, a 105-piece set of gel pens. The pens have gained in popularity, as people around the country are using them for adult coloring books, scrapbooks, journaling and different art projects.



The Teddy Shake company spokesperson took a moment to talk about the gel pens, "Here at Teddy Shake, a significant amount of money has been invested into the development of the best gel pen on the market. These pens contain 60% more ink than other gel pens, have a better tip for smoother writing flow and customer all over have noticed the difference."



Sales of the gel pen set have continued to increase, leading to a higher demand for the product than projected. This has lead the company to notify agencies that the discount on the gel pen set will end this week. The gel pen set has been priced at $27.99, which is less than three cents per pen. The pen set, which is sold exclusively on [Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA).com, will soon return to the full retail price of $39.99.



The Teddy Shake pen set contains a wide range of 105 bright gel colors, including the popular milky, neon and metallic varieties. The ink is lead-free and acid-free, which makes it perfect for use in archival type products. The drawing with the Teddy Shake gel pens creates bold lines that do not fade and show up brightly on dark paper. The pens are guaranteed to not bleed or skip while writing or drawing.



Since the Teddy Shake [gel pens](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/139p7ij7jflBQyckm2UpxPxPoSamivsCX9xKN-51yGM8/pub?slide=id.p) are non-toxic, they are safe for use for children of all ages. The pens have quickly become a popular item among teens, who have left comments on how much more fun homework can be when a little bit of color is added to it. It also helps students to color code their notes while taking them.



The discount on the gel pens will end this week.





About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





