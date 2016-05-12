X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: XREE) to Commence Service on its X Wine Railroad Service January 7, 2017

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- X Rail Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) announces today the commencement of its X Wine Railroad service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California. The service will begin on January 7th, 2017 and is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez valley.

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, will introduce travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. Passengers will board at Union Station in Los Angeles and will travel by train to Santa Barbara. There they will be escorted by luxury tour vehicles to the Los Olivos region of the Santa Ynez Valley, home of some 200 wineries in the region. Travelers will spend several hours on a variety of tour activities such as winery tours and tastings, Old Town Los Olivos wine crawl, or perhaps just taking in the sights of this magnificent wine lovers destination.

"The Wine Railroad project got its start about four months ago," stated CEO Michael Barron. "It is a fantastic tour and gives our staff solid operational experience aboard a train. The wine/rail industry is a budding market in the rail excursion business. The Napa Valley Wine Train features both a lunch and dinner service on board and they do an exceptional job. Our service is different as it is not a 'dinner train service,' but rather a private tour of wineries and wine product for the true wine aficionado."

The service is all-inclusive and includes luxury train tickets, a breakfast and dinner service on the way home, wine tasting on board, excursion to Los Olivos, brunch at the vineyards and special gifts for riders. The service is primarily marketed to group planners, corporations and special parties. Prices are customized to the group requirements. For further information and booking information, contact Bobbi Dragone at 702-555-1212.

(OTC: XREE)

XREE is a publicly traded company that is currently in the process of designing and implementing an expedited, luxury train service from the Los Angeles basin to Las Vegas and on other selected passenger rail routes across the US. Known as the "X-Train" the service will utilize conventional rail rights of way and passenger rail equipment -- outfitted in a First Class configuration -- to deliver a new, exciting and cost efficient way to travel to Las Vegas. Service departures are planned to be Thursday and Friday to Las Vegas with returns on Sunday and Monday back to Los Angeles. In addition, the X Train will also offer the ability for its passengers to book hotel rooms, transportation transfers, entertainment & show tickets and other travel incidentals. For more information, please visit the Company website at or .

