MapR Announces Speaker Lineup for Big Data Everywhere Bay Area and Los Angeles

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- provider of the industry's only Converged Data Platform, today announced the featured speakers at and , taking place this month. Big data experts, including presenters from American Express, Qualcomm and SAP, will share their knowledge and discuss best practices related to successes with a converged data platform.

will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at the Pullman San Francisco Bay. The event will kick-off at 9:15 am with Jack Norris, SVP of Data and Applications at MapR, who will present on "The Keys to Digital Transformation." In this session, Jack will discuss how companies from TransUnion to Uber use event-driven processing to transform their business with agility, scale, robustness, and efficiency advantages.

Co-presented by MapR and SAP, BDE Bay Area will also feature talks including:

"Inside Data Science and Strategy at American Express," Roopesh Varier, Head of Big Data & Innovation (Silicon Valley) at American Express;

"Extending Open Source Big Data to the Enterprise with SAP HANA," Vora, Balaji Krishna, Sr. Director Product Management, SAP;

"Determining Your Hybrid Data Ecosystem: On-Prem and Cloud Strategies," Joanna Schloss, Director Product Marketing, Datameer;

"Reinventing the Information Pipeline: From Big Data Strategy to Big Value," Rik Tamm-Daniels, Vice President of Technology and Partnerships, Paxata; and

"Apache Drill - Evolution, Use Cases & Roadmap," Neeraja Rentachintala, Senior Director, Product Management, MapR Technologies.

will be held on Thursday, December 8 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The one-day conference includes the following sessions:

"New Designs for Data Platform Reference Architectures," Ramesh Balasubramanian, Search and BigData, Qualcomm;

"Running Large-Scale Big Data Platform at Rubicon Project," Devin Kramer, Director Infrastructure Engineering and Jesse Escobedo, Senior Systems Engineer, Rubicon Project;

"How Enterprises Are Using IoT Analytics to Drive Competitive Advantage," Daniel Gutierrez, Managing Editor, insideBIGDATA;

"Re-Platforming for IoT Scale," Subhash Gowda, Manager Web Applications & Analytics and Ashfaq Chougle, Software Development Manager at IPS Group; and

"How to Manage Continuous Dataflows for a Customer 360 Application," Kirit Basu, Director, Product Management, StreamSets.

Tweet this: .(at)MapR unveils speakers for #BigData Everywhere. Follow the action with #BDE2016

MapR enables organizations to create disruptive advantage and long-term value from their data with the industry's only Converged Data Platform, which delivers distributed processing, real-time analytics, and enterprise-grade requirements across cloud and on-premise environments -- while leveraging the significant ongoing development in open source technologies including Spark and Hadoop. Organizations with the most demanding production needs, including sub-second response for fraud prevention, secure and highly available data-driven insights for better healthcare, petabyte analysis for threat detection, and integrated operational and analytic processing for improved customer experiences, run on MapR. A majority of customers achieves payback in fewer than 12 months and realizes greater than 5X ROI. MapR ensures customer success through world-class professional services and with free on-demand training that 50,000 developers, data analysts and administrators have used to close the big data skills gap. Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, Microsoft, SAP, and Teradata are part of the worldwide MapR partner ecosystem. Investors include Future Fund, Google Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, NEA, Qualcomm Ventures and Redpoint Ventures. Connect with MapR on , and .

Beth Winkowski



MapR Technologies, Inc.

(978) 649-7189





Kim Pegnato

MapR Technologies, Inc.

(781) 620-0016

PressRelease by

MapR Technologies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 510879

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MapR Technologies

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease