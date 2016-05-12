       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Arts & Culture


Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, December 8, 2016

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Thursday, December 8, 2016, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, and will hold an earnings update conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 868-0142 or (832) 777-5759. The passcode for the call is "Warner Music." We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 31378586. The call will also be available via webcast at .

With its broad roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Bros., Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville, as well as Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

Lori Scherwin
(212) 275-3911


James Steven
(212) 275-2213



Date: 12/05/2016 - 16:23
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Warner Music Group
Stadt: NEW YORK, NY


