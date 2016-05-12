Santa's Modern-Day Helpers

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- (Family Features) From running his workshop to delivering toys around the world, the holiday season is a busy time for Santa. To keep himself going, Saint Nick relies on some essential gadgets to stay connected, organized and entertained throughout the holidays.

This year, make your own holidays a little less hectic or someone else's holiday a little more merry. With the help of U.S. Cellular, you can give some of Santa's favorite gadgets.

To keep an eye on who's been naughty or nice, Santa depends on his . The Spider flies smoothly in all directions with its sophisticated stabilizing autopilot system, and a free app with touch controls makes it easy to pilot. Thanks to the "swipe" control feature, you can execute rapid, agile aerobatics, including 90 degree and 180 degree turns, as well as forward, backward and sideways flips. An embedded vertical mini-camera lets you take snapshots from the unique vantage point.

Santa's and help him stay connected, organized and entertained. With the iPhone's new and advanced camera system, you'll be able to capture memories all season long, and immersive stereo speakers will have you rockin' around the Christmas tree -- all with the strongest battery life ever in an iPhone. If admiring holiday lights is a tradition you hold dear, you'll appreciate the Galaxy S7's exceptional low-light image capture, and the smartphone's expandable memory makes it easy to grab all the photos and videos you can snap.

While Santa is away delivering presents around the world, the provides home security. A crisp, clear, high-quality glass lens, image sensor and 8x digital clear zoom let you see every detail in full 1080p HD right on your phone, where you can also receive alerts so you know if creatures start stirring -- perhaps a jolly old elf? The camera allows you to both talk and listen, and with eight infrared LED, you can see the whole room, even when the night is dark.

What's a sleigh ride without Christmas music? Santa jingles all the way with the . The speaker pumps out crisp sound with deep bass in every direction to spread holiday cheer all around. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows for up to nine hours of playtime, so you can keep the festivities going strong late into the night. Using the UE Roll app, you can take advantage of additional features to tune it, alarm it, personalize it and double up the sound by pairing with another UE speaker.

After all the countless cookies and glasses of milk, Santa takes charge of his health with the smartwatch. The built-in S Health app empowers your active lifestyle and continuously challenges you to practice healthy habits. Effortless navigation, personalization options and features like calendar notifications make it easier than ever to keep everything you need at your fingertips.

Santa relies on the to communicate with his elves while he navigates the world on his sleigh. The device intuitively directs calls to phone or headset, pauses music for incoming calls and allows you to automatically answer by simply placing the headset on your ear. Dual-microphone noise-cancelling technology retains the natural sound of your voice while three layers of WindSmart technology help block intrusive noises. Keep up with loved ones in comfort this holiday season with a pivoting mic boom that lets you wear the headset on either ear.

Santa doesn't have to be the only ultimate gift giver. You can find the items that keep Santa super-charged during the busiest time of the year at , where you can also locate a store near you.

