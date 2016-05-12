       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

ID: 510886
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LANGFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important ground breaking and name unveiling event for the Rugby Canada National Training Centre facility with His Worship Stewart Young, Mayor of Langford, and Allen Vansen, CEO of Rugby Canada.

Contacts:
Brook Simpson
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-219-0149


Jim Bowden
City Manager
City of Langford
250-478-7882


Bryan Kelly
Manager, Communications and Media Relations
Rugby Canada
250-217-5272


Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

Follow us on Twitter at (at)INFC_eng



More information:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

infrastructure-canada-and-city-of-langford-and-rugby-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/05/2016 - 16:28
Language: English
News-ID 510886
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Infrastructure Canada and City of Langford and Rugby Canada
Stadt: LANGFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 49

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.705
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 35
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 213


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z