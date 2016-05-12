Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend "We Can Do Better: Governor General's Conference on Concussions in Sport"

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, has been invited by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, to attend and provide opening remarks at the "We Can Do Better: Governor General's Conference on Concussions in Sport" on Tuesday.

The conference is also available via live stream on the Governor General's website: .

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:

Ashley Michnowski

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

613-697-8016





Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 16:45

Language: English

News-ID 510888

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease