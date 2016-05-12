(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, has been invited by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, to attend and provide opening remarks at the "We Can Do Better: Governor General's Conference on Concussions in Sport" on Tuesday.
The conference is also available via live stream on the Governor General's website: .
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and .
Contacts:
Ashley Michnowski
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
613-697-8016
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 12/05/2016 - 16:45
Language: English
News-ID 510888
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.705
|Registriert Heute:
|24
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|219
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.