Pratt & Whitney Canada's FAST(TM) Solution to Help Reduce Costs and Optimize Aerial Application Operations

(firmenpresse) - LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada's (P&WC's) turnkey FAST (Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) solution is being readied for P&WC PT6A-powered agricultural aircraft following advanced prognostic health management trials with two agricultural customers: Field Air in Australia and Kinniburgh Spray Service in Canada. The FAST solution, which enables wireless capture, transmission and analysis of key engine data, will allow agricultural operators to make rapid and informed decisions, lower costs and troubleshoot issues before they happen - helping reduce maintenance intervention or avoid shop events entirely. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

With fully automated wireless data transmission to P&WC's data centre for analysis, the results - including vital powerplant information and trend monitoring - are accessible to the operator minutes later via the Internet or by email. A key advantage of the FAST solution for agricultural operators will be the ability to know the condition of the engine without having to perform a hot section inspection each season.

"Being able to combine our 60-plus years of experience in understanding the intricacies surrounding aerial application with in-depth knowledge of engine conditions across our fleet allows us to best serve our customers and improve our operational efficiencies," said Shaun Kinniburgh, President of Kinniburgh Spray Services. "Through our testing of P&WC's engine prognostics solution it is clear that having rapid access to engine and aircraft data and analytics in near real time allows us to further optimize our maintenance and financial planning. This insight also adds to overall safety by ensuring our aircraft and engines are not overworked or underutilized - all of which further supports our ability to provide the best service to help our customers succeed."

"The FAST solution for aerial application will provide deep and timely understanding about what is happening inside the engine and aircraft, helping customers optimize their operations and reduce costs," said Denis Parisien, Vice President, General Aviation, P&WC. "Ultimately, it's about supporting operators in making data-driven decisions that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The FAST solution is already demonstrating its value on more than 600 aircraft. This is yet another example of how well connected P&WC is with its customers. They shouldn't have to settle for less."

P&WC has installed more than 6,000 technical diagnostics systems in aircraft around the world in its effort to help customers reduce costs and pilot workload as well as improve aircraft availability and resale value. The FAST solution, which launched in 2011, makes significant advancements in delivering timely situational awareness about engine health, usage and trends. It is also instrumental in helping customers move toward a more planned and preventive maintenance environment.

In addition to the FAST solution, P&WC's data-driven engine health innovations are helping deliver highly customized services to operators while opening up new development opportunities in areas like oil analysis. P&WC's innovative Oil Analysis Technology Program continues to build momentum as a next-generation on-wing monitoring solution for preventive maintenance. With already more than 3,500 engines enrolled in a customer trial since its launch in May 2016, the new technology has demonstrated its potential to be hundreds of times more precise than the existing oil analysis methods currently in use. The highly sensitive technology detects minute particles within engine oil, providing early and more precise exposure of the deterioration in oil-wetted components well before a potential event occurs.

Agricultural operators interested in joining the Oil Analysis Technology Program can obtain more information from their local Field Support Representative or by visiting the website at: .

P&WC will be at booth #739 at the National Agricultural Aviation Association Annual Convention 2016. Interested operators are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Note to Editors

