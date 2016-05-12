Plexure Welcomes Former McDonald's Executive Darren Rankine as Vice President, Client Services

Global Customer Relationship Management Expert to Help Clients Get Maximum Benefit from Plexure's IoT-Driven CRM Platform

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- , the global leader in IoT-driven CRM, today announced that it has appointed , a business executive with more than two decades of customer relationship management and business intelligence expertise, as vice president, Client Services.

In this role, Rankine will leverage an extensive background in developing global customer relationship management strategies and customer loyalty programs to help Plexure's clients transform how they interact with customers. This includes working closely with clients to guide their CRM vision and strategy as they create more personalized customer engagement through the Plexure platform.

"Throughout his career, Darren has demonstrated a keen understanding of the need for global brands to deliver a personalized, data-driven consumer experience, and has successfully led key initiatives to help them accomplish that," said Scott Bradley, founder and CEO of Plexure. "This impressive background perfectly aligns with Plexure's goal to transform how businesses leverage the Internet of Things and connected devices to interact with their customers. I am delighted to welcome Darren to the team -- his expertise will be crucial in ensuring our clients' long-term success on their CRM journeys."

Prior to joining Plexure, Rankine worked for McDonald's Corporation for nearly a decade, most recently holding the position of senior director of CRM and Loyalty. In this capacity, he defined, developed and led the company's global CRM program across 15 countries, accelerating its consumer strategy and technology requirements to maximize return. Previously, he played a lead role in developing McDonald's IT strategy, serving as senior director of Digital Emerging Technology, senior director of the Global Business Intelligence Platform, and director of Data Warehouse Technology. Rankine also held data-focused positions with companies including Accenture and Keane Inc.

In addition to his professional experience, Rankine holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Birmingham City University in England.

"To engage with today's busy and tech-enabled consumers, it is important to provide offers relevant to their interests, and to do so when and where they are most likely to respond," said Rankine. "Plexure's technology provides the means to do that, while contributing to an enhanced customer experience and improving customer loyalty. I am thrilled to join such a forward-thinking company and look forward to helping more businesses benefit from Plexure's IoT-driven CRM solutions."

Plexure's award-winning IoT-driven CRM focuses on three comprehensive aspects of customer engagement: measurement, optimization and influence. The solution measures the exact value of every marketing interaction in physical and online worlds, gathering, analyzing and taking action from tens of thousands of live digital events per second. Plexure optimizes live customer engagements by leveraging digital insights, real-world conditions and in-store activity and automates how brands intelligently engage and influence customers real-time using machine learning. Targeting specific contextual parameters such as the customer's immediate location or the weather around them, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM has an enterprise ready engagement engine with POS integration capability. It targets the right customer and tracking unique offer codes all the way through to final transaction uplift.

For more details, please view .

As Internet of Things (IoT) technology and connected devices enable multiple touch points in real time to reach customers, Plexure help brands build rich customer engagement with its IoT Orchestration Engine and measure the sales uplift of these experiences. With a singular focus on improving real-world business transactions, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM is used by prominent global brands including McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Exxon, Anheuser Busch, The Compass Group and IKEA to drive and convert in-store visits to in-store sales.

