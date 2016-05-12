CarRentals.com reports on most concerning road hazards for holiday travelers

Busiest cities for rental car drivers and car rental tips also revealed

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- CarRentals.com, the premier car rental booking company on the web, released safety advice and car rental tips in the Holiday Edition of its 2016 Road Rules Report.

The report names six hazardous conditions travelers most frequently encounter on the roads, referencing data from over 400,000 social conversations to identify problematic situations drivers face during the holidays. It also uses data from CarRentals.com bookings to provide car rental facts, such as the most popular day to book a car and the most often-booked cities. Locations in Florida and California compose the top five.

CarRentals.com released this report to increase awareness of and offer solutions to these road travel problems, encouraging safety as drivers take to the roads in record highs.

The report also provides car rental tips and tricks consumers can use to save time and money this holiday season.

See the full report .

Part of the Hotwire Group, CarRentals.com is the premier car rental booking company on the web, offering advanced, easy-to-use technologies to consumers and select vendor partners alike. The site connects directly with suppliers' inventory to provide consumers with value-priced one-way or round trip car rentals at thousands of on and off-airport locations worldwide, with big brand names like Hertz and Enterprise, as well as smaller regional carriers, like Ace and U-Save.

