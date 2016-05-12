Plunet keeps growing and welcomes new team members

Plunet, the leading translation management software provider, continues to grow in 2016

(PresseBox) - Thanks to an impressive increase in client numbers, Plunet has expanded its team and filled key positions with expert personnel.

A further specialist for Plunet implementation

Susan Blomberg is the newest member of the implementation team. The industry expert has worked for one of the Top 10 translation agencies and knows the work processes and needs of project managers, translators and interpreters. As an implementation specialist, Susan will advise and guide new Plunet clients through the system configuration and the first steps of using Plunet BusinessManager.

By filling this key position, Plunet is responding to a continually growing customer base and the accompanying number of TMS implementations.

New faces in the front-end team

The Plunet front-end team has gained some talented new members in Jonas Schramm and Martin Scholz. 23 year old Jonas successfully completed his bachelor?s degree this year in Business Information Systems. His area of expertise is web application development, with a particular focus on modern front-end technologies.

Martin is skilled in both front-end and back-end development. Born in Munich, Martin has a master?s degree in Internet Technologies from the University of Würzburg and is an expert in web services and framework technologies.

Jonas and Martin will use their passion for programming intuitive user interfaces to enhance the usability of future Plunet generations.

Interface development team has gained another specialist

Another key position has been filled in Plunet?s interface development team. Application developer Sergei Gidt will use his attention to detail to maintain Plunet?s dynamic interfaces to complementary software solutions for financial accounting. Sergei will also be involved in customer-specific LDAP integrations and the further development of the Plunet API for a seamless connection to customer software applications.



Plunet is a driver of innovation as far as interoperability is concerned. For more than ten years, Plunet has been setting standards in the number and functional depth of its interfaces. By expanding the interface team, Plunet once again underlines the importance of interface development.



With offices in Würzburg, Berlin and New York, Plunet GmbH develops and markets the business and translation management software "Plunet BusinessManager", one of the leading management solutions for the translation and localization industry.

Plunet BusinessManager provides a high degree of automation and flexibility for professional language service providers and translation departments. Using a web-based platform, Plunet integrates translation software, financial accounting and quality management systems. Within a configurable system, various functions and extensions of Plunet BusinessManager can be adapted to individual needs.

Basic functions include quote, order and invoice management, comprehensive financial reports, flexible job and translation workflow management as well as deadline, document and customer relationship management. Please ask for a detailed list of the extensive capabilities.

For more information please visit: www.plunet.com





