PIMCO Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality' by The Human Rights Campaign

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- PIMCO is pleased to announce that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a US national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) equality and inclusion in the workplace, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"We are honored to earn the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality in recognition for our continued commitment to foster an inclusive and diverse work environment. Receiving this distinction from HRC is no small feat and is a testament to PIMCO's continued support of Inclusion, Diversity and Culture initiatives and to providing industry leading benefits to our employees," said Manny Roman, CEO of PIMCO.

PIMCO is a strong advocate for equal employment opportunities and maintains a workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion.

PIMCO PRIDE was introduced in 2016 with the purpose of expanding our current approach to inclusion and diversity by specifically expanding focus to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Allies ("LGBTA"). PIMCO PRIDE's mission is to foster an inclusive, diverse and meritocratic culture that enables all PIMCO employees to be their authentic selves, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, for the benefit of our clients and firm.

The 2017 CEI rated 1,043 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBT-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBT community. PIMCO's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality.

PIMCO is a leading global investment management firm, with offices in 12 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1971, PIMCO offers a wide range of innovative solutions to help millions of investors worldwide meet their needs. Our goal is to provide attractive returns while maintaining a strong culture of risk management and long-term discipline. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

