Brown Publications Inc., a division of Brown Technical Media Corp., Signs an Exclusive Publishing and Distribution Deal with All Purpose Crane Training

Brown's agreement with All Purpose Crane Training expands its course offerings and training materials into a new segment of our market

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Brown Publications Inc. (), a division of Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK: PBYA), is pleased to announce today that it has executed an exclusive publishing and distribution relationship with All Purpose Crane Training of Upland, California. All Purpose Crane Training (AP) (), established in 2008, provides nationwide mobile crane operator and rigging training and assists operators preparing to obtain a nationally accredited certification which meets Occupational and Safety Health Administration (OHSA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) requirements. AP customizes classes to meet the specific needs of their customers. Their course can be taken either at the customer's site or at AP's training centers around the country. AP instructors provide over 100 combined years of training and field experience to assist in the demands of Mobile Crane Operator Certification and to help in reducing workplace injuries while meeting State and Federal requirements.

Brown and AP have mapped out the development and release of over 25 exam prep books and online courses. Brown will immediately take over all printing needs for AP for its nationwide course material for students. In addition, Brown has launched a bookstore for AP's web users. Topics include aerial lift craning, forklift certification, mobile crane training and certification, overhead crane training, rigging and signal person as well as instructor courses.

"Our goal is to create more brand awareness and market penetration for AP's training programs nationwide. With our ability to publish and distribute their top-quality content, we feel that their training opportunities will grow and our sales of their content will grow as well," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther. "The crane training and rigging market presents a tremendous growth market in the United States with certain federal requirements going into effect later this year."

Brown has also partnered with AP to send Brown's crane and rigging training customers to AP under a profit sharing arrangement.

About Brown Technical Media Corp. and Brown Publications Inc. (Brown)

Brown is a leading online aggregator and publisher of compliance, career advancement, and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally, and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

About Panther Biotechnology Inc.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently merged with Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the eLearning, standards and codes industries via both organic growth and acquisitions.

