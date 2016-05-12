Webinar Recordings Available: Understanding Insider Threats, Proactive Protection from the Inside Out with Interset and Leidos

The two-part series is part of SC Magazine's security webcasts and features senior subject experts from , the global science and technology solutions company, and security analytics innovator . Interset is the only security analytics solution to offer a complete picture of inside threats from backend to endpoint and the only way to detect, surface, connect, and offer risk-based prioritization of advanced targeted attacks as they develop inside the network.

found that 60% of all attacks were carried out from the inside. Trade secret and IP theft are projected to account for losses approaching half a trillion dollars annually.

The webinar series from Interset and Leidos covers multiple inside threat use cases and real-world case studies where advanced security analytics, big data, and machine learning are being combined to proactively surface threats and prioritize them through risk-scoring by entity, enabling faster time to mitigation and immediate forensics investigations.

Security teams that want to understand insider threats will learn how to:

Develop a successful insider threat detection program

Proactively detect and mitigate cyber threats

Communicate meaningful, context-rich risk reports to executives and board members

Leidos and Interset provide an integrated and complete insider threat solution as part of a announced in June 2016.

To learn more about Interset's approach to insider threat, visit .

provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter (at)intersetca.

