Acrow's Prefabricated Modular Steel Bridging Used on Mississippi DOT Project to Minimize Work Zone Impact during Major Bridge Replacement Project

Temporary structures provide a cost-effective solution for maintaining heavy commercial and noncommercial traffic flow while protecting construction workers

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced that three of its modular steel bridges are being used during the replacement of existing structures in Mississippi's Panola and Quitman counties.

The three 80'-long spans are installed on SR6 over Buck Bayou on the outskirts of the city of Marks, and on US Highway 55 over Bobo Bayou and Ashlog Bayou between Marks and Batesville. The area is home to a vigorous timber and cotton industry, and both of these routes are vital traffic corridors for commercial and noncommercial traffic.

While Mississippi contractors customarily use 30-40' concrete spans for detour bridging, longer 80' spans were required for these projects. Acrow's 80' long by 24' wide truss panel spans were selected and combined with the contractor's shorter concrete spans, which serve as the bridge approaches. In order to accommodate the different dimensions of the Acrow and concrete spans, it was necessary to redesign the contractor's original substructure design.

"As this installation demonstrates, Acrow modular detour bridges are a logical choice for state DOTs and contractors who need to stay on or ahead of schedule," said Bill Killeen, President and CEO of Acrow Bridge. "Acrow modular detour bridges, available for rent or purchase, are cost-effective and provide safe and dependable routes for area residents and businesses."

The three bridges were leased to Eutaw Construction, which along with Key Constructors served as joint contractor. The design engineer was the Pickering Firm, Inc. The first of the three spans was delivered and installed in May 2016 with the other two delivered and installed in June 2016. It is expected the bridges will be in use through December 2016.

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .

