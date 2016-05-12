       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CSE: 2016-1201 - Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation - Excalibur Resources Ltd. (XBR)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Excalibur Resources Ltd. announced a name change to Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) new for a three (3) old basis. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. All Fractional interests of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares and fractional interests of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be approximately 43,214,244.

Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the new name and symbol on December 7, 2016.

Date: 12/05/2016
