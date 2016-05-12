CSE: 2016-1201 - Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation - Excalibur Resources Ltd. (XBR)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Excalibur Resources Ltd. announced a name change to Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) new for a three (3) old basis. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. All Fractional interests of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares and fractional interests of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be approximately 43,214,244.

Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the new name and symbol on December 7, 2016.

Disclosure documents are available at

If you have any questions or require further information, or to be removed from the mailing list please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: .

To unsubscribe

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 18:34

Language: English

News-ID 510906

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease