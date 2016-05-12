iDonate Sees 128% Increase in Online Giving for #GivingTuesday 2016

Awareness and participation in #GivingTuesday is exponentially growing year-over-year

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- , the fastest growing digital fundraising solution for nonprofits, today announced a 128% increase in online giving during #GivingTuesday 2016 compared to 2015. The company, who provides nonprofit organizations a digital multi-channel fundraising platform, saw significant increases in donor participation as well.

For #GivingTuesday 2016, iDonate partnered with 92Y, the #GivingTuesday team and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the #GivingTuesday Data Project to provide reporting and data on giving throughout the day.

"We're thrilled to see the results from #GivingTuesday," said Ray Gary, CEO of iDonate. "Our customers were active and made the investments in time to prepare their organizations on how to best optimize their campaigns through our webinars and coaching sessions. As a result, iDonate customers saw significant increases across key metrics; total dollars raised, new donors and average gift size. They received these gifts from digital channels such as web, mobile, peer-to-peer, and text."

Awareness and Participation in #GivingTuesday is Exponentially Growing Year-Over-Year

iDonate saw a 128% increase in total dollars raised on #GivingTuesday this year compared to 2015.

The total number of donations made increased 117% compared to 2015.

iDonate nonprofit customers saw an average gift size of $166 - 54% higher than the national average on #GivingTuesday 2016.

iDonate saw a 123% increase in the number of donors who gave on #GivingTuesday 2016 compared to 2015.

Nonprofits are Increasing Efforts to Get the Word Out with Dedicated Campaigns

"We focused on The Washington Fund during this year's #GivingTuesday and used social media and emails to our alumni to get the word out," said Valerie Bardhi, Assistant Director of the Annual Fund of Washington College. "Online donations were key and we launched our text-to-donate program which resulted in us exceeding our campaign goal and getting additional recurring gifts -- all made possible by iDonate."

"This was our first year to participate in #GivingTuesday," Charissa Roberts, Marketing & Development Coordinator for KIDS Center said. "We had quite a number of new donors and our social media following grew. I feel that #GivingTuesday is an incredible opportunity to foster new ways of giving and iDonate really helped us launch this campaign."

To see more of iDonate's results and key findings for #GivingTuesday 2016, please visit .

iDonate, the fastest growing digital fundraising solution for nonprofits, helps organizations meet the needs of today's connected donor through technology and a great giving experience. Launched in 2010, the Dallas-based company helps nonprofits raise more money and gifts to support the organizations that are trying to make a difference. The company's mission is to transform charitable giving by changing the way the world thinks -- and more importantly, acts -- around giving. For more information, please visit .

Kristen Lawrence





972.232.7329





More information:

http://www.idonate.com



PressRelease by

iDonate

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 18:43

Language: English

News-ID 510907

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iDonate

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease