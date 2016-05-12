CSE: 2016-1202 - Suspension - ChitrChatr Communications Inc. (CHA)
ID: 510909
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- ChitrChatr Communications Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, ChitrChatr, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.
Date: Effective immediately, December 5, 2016
Symbol: CHA
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:
To unsubscribe, click .
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- BitRush Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, BitRush will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Excalibur Resources Ltd. announced a name change to Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) new for a three (3) old basis. No f ...
LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- StreamNet, Inc. is proud to announce that on November 23, 2016 the SEC declared StreamNet's offering under Regulation A+ had been qualified for sale to investors.SEC Qualification:Reg of Title IV of the ...