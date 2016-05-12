CSE: 2016-1202 - Suspension - ChitrChatr Communications Inc. (CHA)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- ChitrChatr Communications Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, ChitrChatr, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

Date: Effective immediately, December 5, 2016

Symbol: CHA

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:

To unsubscribe, click .

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 18:37

Language: English

News-ID 510909

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease