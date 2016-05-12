Sport icon honoured as Rugby Canada begins construction of new national training centre

Together with local residents and supporters, His Worship Stewart Young, Mayor of the City of Langford and Allen Vansen, Rugby Canada Chief Executive Officer (CEO), were onsite today at Rugby Canada's future high performance facility for a ground breaking event. This new building will be located across the street from the existing Canadian Rugby Centre of Excellence and Westhills Stadium. At the event, Rugby Canada also unveiled the name of the future facility - The Al Charron Rugby Canada National Training Centre - in honour of the Canadian rugby icon's tireless devotion and commitment to the sport.

The approximately 1,900-square-metre, two-storey training centre will allow all of Rugby Canada's teams to train in a single location. It will also support the training needs of other high performance amateur athletes as well as provide the local community with access to the health and fitness facilities. The Centre represents the single largest investment ever made by Rugby Canada in its pursuit to grow the sport in Canada. The facility, located adjacent to City Centre Park in Langford, British Columbia, will provide Rugby Canada, its athletes, coaches and staff, with the necessary infrastructure to keep its teams competitive in national and international competitions.

Once complete in September 2017, the Centre will support elite athletes from across the region and across the country, and inspire a sense of national pride in our national teams. It will also help bring a community closer together through their shared passion for the sport of rugby.

"We are proud to be supporting Canadian athletes through this high calibre training facility. Infrastructure really is about communities and about people, and the Al Charron Rugby Canada National Training Centre will help attract visitors and tourists to Langford while providing local residents with social and economic opportunities. Investments like this ensure that Canadian communities remain among the best places in the world to live, work and raise a family."

- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Langford is proud to support this exciting project, in partnership with the Government of Canada. The development of infrastructure for sport in our growing community of Langford remains a priority. We are proud to support the development of the Al Charron Rugby Canada National Training Centre, which will provide a world-class facility for our elite athletes, who act as role models within our community."

- His Worship Stewart Young, Mayor of Langford

"The Al Charron Rugby Canada National Training Centre is a critical resource for the development of Rugby Canada's national teams. Rugby Canada is grateful for the investment the Government of Canada has made towards this facility and its leadership in inspiring Canadians to participate in sport. Today's announcement is possible because of the tremendous effort and financial support by numerous committed donors and partners. We are excited to announce the naming of this world-class facility in honour of a true Canadian rugby legend, Al Charron. On behalf of Rugby Canada's Board of Directors and thousands of rugby fans across Canada, we congratulate Al and his family for this very deserving recognition. As Al did during his playing days, this facility will inspire and help hundreds of Canadian rugby players to achieve their best and represent Canada to the fullest of their abilities."

- Allen Vansen, CEO of Rugby Canada

