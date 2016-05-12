(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* ENESTop post-hoc analysis provides further insights into Treatment-free
Remission (TFR) among Ph+ CML switch patients[1]
* The Tasigna TFR trials, including ENESTop, demonstrate our continued
commitment to the CML community
Basel, December 5, 2016 - Novartis today announced at the 58th American Society
of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition new data from the Tasigna(®)
(nilotinib) ENESTop Treatment-free Remission (TFR) study, which demonstrate that
TFR rates are consistent among Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic
myeloid leukemia (CML) patients who switched from Glivec(®) (imatinib)* due to
intolerance, resistance or physician preference. ENESTop evaluated stopping
Tasigna treatment in eligible Ph+ CML adults with chronic phase disease after
they achieved and sustained deep molecular response (MR) for at least one year
with Tasigna but had not achieved and sustained this response previously with
Glivec[1],[2]. Results of this post-hoc analysis were presented today in an oral
session (ASH Abstract #792).
"Findings from this post-hoc analysis of ENESTop suggest that the reason for
switching from Glivec to Tasigna did not impact a patient's chance of
maintaining TFR," said Timothy P. Hughes, MD, ENESTop study investigator, Cancer
Theme Leader at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute and
Clinical Professor at the University of Adelaide, Australia. "CML is considered
a chronic disease due to the success of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), but
there remains a need for continued advancements and these findings are an
exciting and important contribution to clinical research in CML treatment."
This new post-hoc analysis of ENESTop evaluated rates of TFR at 48 weeks after
stopping treatment with Tasigna among subgroups of patients who switched from
Glivec due to intolerance, resistance or physician preference. The analysis,
which included 125 patients, found that more than 50% of patients in each of the
subgroups maintained TFR at 48 weeks and that the proportion of patients who
maintained TFR at 48 weeks was similar across the three subgroups: 30 of 51
(58.8%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 44.2%-72.4%) in the intolerance subgroup,
16 of 30 (53.3%; 95% CI, 34.3%-71.7%) in the resistance subgroup, and 27 of 44
(61.4%; 95% CI, 45.5%-75.6%) in the physician preference subgroup[1]. One
patient who stopped treatment in the ENESTop trial was found to have had
atypical transcripts and was excluded from this analysis[3].
ENESTop is part of a larger Tasigna TFR clinical trial program to evaluate the
potential to maintain molecular response after stopping therapy in adult
patients with Ph+ CML in the chronic phase who achieved a sustained deep level
of molecular response with Tasigna. In the primary analysis of ENESTop, nearly
6 out of 10 (57.9%) patients (95% CI, 48.8%-66.7%) who achieved a sustained deep
molecular response following at least three years of Tasigna therapy maintained
a molecular response 48 weeks after stopping treatment[3]. No new major safety
findings were observed in ENESTop in patients treated with Tasigna beyond those
in the known safety profile of Tasigna. The rates of all grade musculoskeletal
pain were 42.1% in the first year of the TFR phase versus 14.3% while still
taking Tasigna in the consolidation phase. No patients progressed to advanced
phase/blast crisis. These results were previously presented at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the Annual Congress of
European Hematology Association (EHA) in June 2016. Results from additional
studies in the Tasigna TFR clinical trial program were also presented at ASH in
poster sessions, including ENESTpath (Abstract #3094) and ENESTfreedom (Abstract
#3066).
"Our mission at Novartis is to help transform cancer therapy through bold
science and innovation, and there is no better example of this than our support
of eight TFR studies in patients with CML," said Bruno Strigini, CEO of Novartis
Oncology. "Our further exploration of results from the ENESTop trial, beyond the
primary analysis, reinforces our ongoing commitment to CML patients and
contributes to the growing body of science that goes into treating this cancer."
Regular and frequent molecular monitoring with a well-validated assay able to
measure BCR-ABL transcript levels down to MR4.5 is an important part of Tasigna
TFR studies. Frequent patient monitoring during TFR allows timely determination
of loss of MR4.0 or major molecular response (MMR) and the need for treatment
initiation[3].
Stopping CML treatment is currently not a clinical recommendation and should
only be attempted in the context of a clinical study. Discontinuation of
treatment in ENESTop was conducted under the conditions of the trial and in
patients who met the rigorous predefined criteria of the trial[3].
Novartis commitment to CML
Novartis is supporting eight studies as part of its TFR clinical trial program,
which includes ENESTop, as well as three other ongoing company-sponsored TFR
studies and four investigator-initiated studies that are now underway in more
than 100 global sites across 40 countries. Over the past several decades,
Novartis research in Ph+ CML has helped transform the disease from a fatal
leukemia to a chronic condition and, today, the company continues its long-
standing commitment to the global CML community. Novartis follows the science
and builds upon existing evidence to explore what could be the next major
contribution in the treatment of Ph+ CML through these TFR trials as well as
investigational compounds.
About ENESTop
ENESTop (Evaluating Nilotinib Efficacy and Safety Trial) is an open-label Phase
II study involving 163 Ph+ CML patients, conducted at 63 sites across 18
countries. The trial evaluated stopping treatment in 126 adults with Ph+ CML in
the chronic phase after patients had achieved and sustained deep molecular
response for one year with Tasigna following Glivec. The study is ongoing with
planned follow-up to evaluate the ability of patients to sustain remission for
longer durations following discontinuation of Tasigna.
About Tasigna (nilotinib)
Tasigna (nilotinib) is approved in more than 122 countries for the treatment of
chronic phase and accelerated phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic
myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML) in adult patients resistant or intolerant to at
least one prior therapy, including Glivec (imatinib), and in more than 120
countries for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML in
chronic phase.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for TASIGNA (nilotinib) Capsules
Use with caution in patients with uncontrolled or significant cardiac disease
and in patients who have or may develop prolongation of QTc. Low levels of
potassium or magnesium must be corrected prior to Tasigna administration.
Monitor closely for an effect on the QTc interval. Baseline ECG is recommended
prior to initiating therapy and as clinically indicated. Cases of sudden death
have been reported in clinical studies in patients with significant risk
factors. Avoid use of concomitant drugs known to prolong the QT interval and
strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Avoid food 2 hours before and 1 hour after taking
dose. Reactivation of hepatitis B can occur in patients who are chronic carriers
of this virus after receiving TKI treatment.
Use with caution in patients with liver impairment, with a history of
pancreatitis and with total gastrectomy. Patients with rare hereditary problems
of galactose intolerance, severe lactase deficiency or glucose-galactose
malabsorption should not use Tasigna. Tasigna may cause fetal harm in pregnant
women. Women taking Tasigna should not breastfeed.
Cases of cardiovascular events included ischemic heart disease-related events,
peripheral arterial occlusive disease, and ischemic cerebrovascular events have
been reported. Serious cases of hemorrhage from various sites including
gastrointestinal were reported in patients receiving Tasigna. Grade 3 or 4 fluid
retention including pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, ascites and
pulmonary edema have been reported. Cases of tumor lysis syndrome have been
reported in Tasigna-treated patients who were resistant or intolerant to prior
CML therapy.
The most frequent Grade 3 or 4 adverse events are hematological (neutropenia,
thrombocytopenia, anemia) which are generally reversible and usually managed by
withholding Tasigna temporarily or dose reduction. Chemistry panels, including
electrolytes, lipid profile, liver enzymes, and glucose should be checked prior
to therapy and periodically. Tasigna can cause increases in serum lipase. The
most frequent non-hematologic adverse events were rash, pruritus, nausea,
fatigue, headache, alopecia, myalgia, constipation and diarrhea.
Please see full Prescribing Information including Boxed WARNING at
www.tasigna.com.
About Glivec (imatinib)
Glivec (imatinib) is approved in more than 110 countries, for the treatment of
adult patients in all phases of Ph+ CML, for the treatment of patients with KIT
(CD117)-positive gastrointestinal tumors (GIST), which cannot be surgically
removed and/or have metastasized and for the treatment of adult patients
following complete surgical removal of KIT+ GIST.
Not all indications are available in every country.
Glivec Important Safety Information
Glivec is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to imatinib or any
of the excipients.
Glivec can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Women should
not become pregnant, and should be advised of the potential risk to the unborn
child.
Glivec has been associated with severe edema (swelling) and serious fluid
retention. Cytopenias (anemia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia) are common,
generally reversible and usually managed by withholding Glivec or dose
reduction. Monitor blood counts regularly. Severe congestive heart failure and
left ventricle dysfunction, severe liver problems including cases of fatal liver
failure and severe liver injury requiring liver transplants have been reported.
Caution in patients with cardiac dysfunction and hepatic dysfunction. Monitor
carefully. Reactivation of hepatitis B can occur in patients who are chronic
carriers of this virus after receiving TKI treatment.
Bleeding may occur. Severe gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding has been reported in
patients with KIT+ GIST. Skin reactions, hypothyroidism in patients taking
levothyroxine replacement, GI perforation, in some cases fatal, tumor lysis
syndrome which can be life threatening have also been reported with Glivec.
Correct dehydration and high uric acid levels prior to treatment. Long-term use
may result in potential liver, kidney, and/or heart toxicities; immune system
suppression may also result from long-term use. In patients with
hypereosinophilic syndrome and heart involvement, cases of heart disease have
been associated with the initiation of Glivec therapy. Growth retardation has
been reported in children taking Glivec. The long-term effects of extended
treatment with Glivec on growth in children are unknown.
The most common side effects include fluid retention, muscle cramps or pain and
bone pain, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, decreased
hemoglobin, abnormal bleeding, nausea, fatigue and rash. Glivec should be taken
with food and a large glass of water.
Please see full Prescribing Information available at www.glivec.com.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "commitment," "exciting," "potential," "mission,"
"exploration," "growing," "currently," "continues," "could be,"
"investigational," "ongoing," "planed," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential new indications or labeling for Tasigna
or Glivec, or regarding potential future revenues from Tasigna and Glivec. You
should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management
regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
There can be no guarantee that either Tasigna or Glivec will be submitted or
approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that either Tasigna or Glivec
will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's
expectations regarding Tasigna and Glivec could be affected by, among other
things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including
unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical
data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends
toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;
unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities
and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at
http://twitter.com/novartiscancer
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
*Known as Gleevec(®) (imatinib mesylate) tablets in the US, Canada and Israel.
References
[1] Hughes, T.P. et al. Treatment-Free Remission in Patients with Chronic
Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase According to Reasons for Switching from
Imatinib to Nilotinib: Subgroup Analysis from ENESTop. Oral Presentation.
Abstract #792. 58(th) American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition
in San Diego, CA, USA.
[2] Hughes, T.P. and Ross, D.M. Moving treatment-free remission into mainstream
clinical practice in CML. Blood. 2016. Advance online publication. doi#
10.1182/blood-2016-01-694265.
[3] Hughes, T.P. et al. Treatment-free remission (TFR) in patients (pts) with
chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) treated with second-line
nilotinib (NIL): First results from the ENESTop study. Poster Presentation.
Abstract #7054. 2016 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
in Chicago, IL, USA.
# # #
