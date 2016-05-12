Novartis data shows Treatment-free Remission rates are consistently above 50% regardless of reason for switch to Tasigna® from Glivec®





* ENESTop post-hoc analysis provides further insights into Treatment-free

Remission (TFR) among Ph+ CML switch patients[1]



* The Tasigna TFR trials, including ENESTop, demonstrate our continued

commitment to the CML community



Basel, December 5, 2016 - Novartis today announced at the 58th American Society

of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition new data from the Tasigna(®)

(nilotinib) ENESTop Treatment-free Remission (TFR) study, which demonstrate that

TFR rates are consistent among Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic

myeloid leukemia (CML) patients who switched from Glivec(®) (imatinib)* due to

intolerance, resistance or physician preference. ENESTop evaluated stopping

Tasigna treatment in eligible Ph+ CML adults with chronic phase disease after

they achieved and sustained deep molecular response (MR) for at least one year

with Tasigna but had not achieved and sustained this response previously with

Glivec[1],[2]. Results of this post-hoc analysis were presented today in an oral

session (ASH Abstract #792).



"Findings from this post-hoc analysis of ENESTop suggest that the reason for

switching from Glivec to Tasigna did not impact a patient's chance of

maintaining TFR," said Timothy P. Hughes, MD, ENESTop study investigator, Cancer

Theme Leader at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute and

Clinical Professor at the University of Adelaide, Australia. "CML is considered

a chronic disease due to the success of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), but

there remains a need for continued advancements and these findings are an



exciting and important contribution to clinical research in CML treatment."



This new post-hoc analysis of ENESTop evaluated rates of TFR at 48 weeks after

stopping treatment with Tasigna among subgroups of patients who switched from

Glivec due to intolerance, resistance or physician preference. The analysis,

which included 125 patients, found that more than 50% of patients in each of the

subgroups maintained TFR at 48 weeks and that the proportion of patients who

maintained TFR at 48 weeks was similar across the three subgroups: 30 of 51

(58.8%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 44.2%-72.4%) in the intolerance subgroup,

16 of 30 (53.3%; 95% CI, 34.3%-71.7%) in the resistance subgroup, and 27 of 44

(61.4%; 95% CI, 45.5%-75.6%) in the physician preference subgroup[1]. One

patient who stopped treatment in the ENESTop trial was found to have had

atypical transcripts and was excluded from this analysis[3].



ENESTop is part of a larger Tasigna TFR clinical trial program to evaluate the

potential to maintain molecular response after stopping therapy in adult

patients with Ph+ CML in the chronic phase who achieved a sustained deep level

of molecular response with Tasigna. In the primary analysis of ENESTop, nearly

6 out of 10 (57.9%) patients (95% CI, 48.8%-66.7%) who achieved a sustained deep

molecular response following at least three years of Tasigna therapy maintained

a molecular response 48 weeks after stopping treatment[3]. No new major safety

findings were observed in ENESTop in patients treated with Tasigna beyond those

in the known safety profile of Tasigna. The rates of all grade musculoskeletal

pain were 42.1% in the first year of the TFR phase versus 14.3% while still

taking Tasigna in the consolidation phase. No patients progressed to advanced

phase/blast crisis. These results were previously presented at the American

Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the Annual Congress of

European Hematology Association (EHA) in June 2016. Results from additional

studies in the Tasigna TFR clinical trial program were also presented at ASH in

poster sessions, including ENESTpath (Abstract #3094) and ENESTfreedom (Abstract

#3066).



"Our mission at Novartis is to help transform cancer therapy through bold

science and innovation, and there is no better example of this than our support

of eight TFR studies in patients with CML," said Bruno Strigini, CEO of Novartis

Oncology. "Our further exploration of results from the ENESTop trial, beyond the

primary analysis, reinforces our ongoing commitment to CML patients and

contributes to the growing body of science that goes into treating this cancer."



Regular and frequent molecular monitoring with a well-validated assay able to

measure BCR-ABL transcript levels down to MR4.5 is an important part of Tasigna

TFR studies. Frequent patient monitoring during TFR allows timely determination

of loss of MR4.0 or major molecular response (MMR) and the need for treatment

initiation[3].



Stopping CML treatment is currently not a clinical recommendation and should

only be attempted in the context of a clinical study. Discontinuation of

treatment in ENESTop was conducted under the conditions of the trial and in

patients who met the rigorous predefined criteria of the trial[3].



Novartis commitment to CML

Novartis is supporting eight studies as part of its TFR clinical trial program,

which includes ENESTop, as well as three other ongoing company-sponsored TFR

studies and four investigator-initiated studies that are now underway in more

than 100 global sites across 40 countries. Over the past several decades,

Novartis research in Ph+ CML has helped transform the disease from a fatal

leukemia to a chronic condition and, today, the company continues its long-

standing commitment to the global CML community. Novartis follows the science

and builds upon existing evidence to explore what could be the next major

contribution in the treatment of Ph+ CML through these TFR trials as well as

investigational compounds.



About ENESTop

ENESTop (Evaluating Nilotinib Efficacy and Safety Trial) is an open-label Phase

II study involving 163 Ph+ CML patients, conducted at 63 sites across 18

countries. The trial evaluated stopping treatment in 126 adults with Ph+ CML in

the chronic phase after patients had achieved and sustained deep molecular

response for one year with Tasigna following Glivec. The study is ongoing with

planned follow-up to evaluate the ability of patients to sustain remission for

longer durations following discontinuation of Tasigna.



About Tasigna (nilotinib)

Tasigna (nilotinib) is approved in more than 122 countries for the treatment of

chronic phase and accelerated phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic

myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML) in adult patients resistant or intolerant to at

least one prior therapy, including Glivec (imatinib), and in more than 120

countries for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML in

chronic phase.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for TASIGNA (nilotinib) Capsules

Use with caution in patients with uncontrolled or significant cardiac disease

and in patients who have or may develop prolongation of QTc. Low levels of

potassium or magnesium must be corrected prior to Tasigna administration.

Monitor closely for an effect on the QTc interval. Baseline ECG is recommended

prior to initiating therapy and as clinically indicated. Cases of sudden death

have been reported in clinical studies in patients with significant risk

factors. Avoid use of concomitant drugs known to prolong the QT interval and

strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Avoid food 2 hours before and 1 hour after taking

dose. Reactivation of hepatitis B can occur in patients who are chronic carriers

of this virus after receiving TKI treatment.



Use with caution in patients with liver impairment, with a history of

pancreatitis and with total gastrectomy. Patients with rare hereditary problems

of galactose intolerance, severe lactase deficiency or glucose-galactose

malabsorption should not use Tasigna. Tasigna may cause fetal harm in pregnant

women. Women taking Tasigna should not breastfeed.



Cases of cardiovascular events included ischemic heart disease-related events,

peripheral arterial occlusive disease, and ischemic cerebrovascular events have

been reported. Serious cases of hemorrhage from various sites including

gastrointestinal were reported in patients receiving Tasigna. Grade 3 or 4 fluid

retention including pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, ascites and

pulmonary edema have been reported. Cases of tumor lysis syndrome have been

reported in Tasigna-treated patients who were resistant or intolerant to prior

CML therapy.



The most frequent Grade 3 or 4 adverse events are hematological (neutropenia,

thrombocytopenia, anemia) which are generally reversible and usually managed by

withholding Tasigna temporarily or dose reduction. Chemistry panels, including

electrolytes, lipid profile, liver enzymes, and glucose should be checked prior

to therapy and periodically. Tasigna can cause increases in serum lipase. The

most frequent non-hematologic adverse events were rash, pruritus, nausea,

fatigue, headache, alopecia, myalgia, constipation and diarrhea.



Please see full Prescribing Information including Boxed WARNING at

www.tasigna.com.



About Glivec (imatinib)

Glivec (imatinib) is approved in more than 110 countries, for the treatment of

adult patients in all phases of Ph+ CML, for the treatment of patients with KIT

(CD117)-positive gastrointestinal tumors (GIST), which cannot be surgically

removed and/or have metastasized and for the treatment of adult patients

following complete surgical removal of KIT+ GIST.



Not all indications are available in every country.



Glivec Important Safety Information

Glivec is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to imatinib or any

of the excipients.



Glivec can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Women should

not become pregnant, and should be advised of the potential risk to the unborn

child.



Glivec has been associated with severe edema (swelling) and serious fluid

retention. Cytopenias (anemia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia) are common,

generally reversible and usually managed by withholding Glivec or dose

reduction. Monitor blood counts regularly. Severe congestive heart failure and

left ventricle dysfunction, severe liver problems including cases of fatal liver

failure and severe liver injury requiring liver transplants have been reported.

Caution in patients with cardiac dysfunction and hepatic dysfunction. Monitor

carefully. Reactivation of hepatitis B can occur in patients who are chronic

carriers of this virus after receiving TKI treatment.



Bleeding may occur. Severe gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding has been reported in

patients with KIT+ GIST. Skin reactions, hypothyroidism in patients taking

levothyroxine replacement, GI perforation, in some cases fatal, tumor lysis

syndrome which can be life threatening have also been reported with Glivec.

Correct dehydration and high uric acid levels prior to treatment. Long-term use

may result in potential liver, kidney, and/or heart toxicities; immune system

suppression may also result from long-term use. In patients with

hypereosinophilic syndrome and heart involvement, cases of heart disease have

been associated with the initiation of Glivec therapy. Growth retardation has

been reported in children taking Glivec. The long-term effects of extended

treatment with Glivec on growth in children are unknown.



The most common side effects include fluid retention, muscle cramps or pain and

bone pain, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, decreased

hemoglobin, abnormal bleeding, nausea, fatigue and rash. Glivec should be taken

with food and a large glass of water.



Please see full Prescribing Information available at www.glivec.com.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "commitment," "exciting," "potential," "mission,"

"exploration," "growing," "currently," "continues," "could be,"

"investigational," "ongoing," "planed," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential new indications or labeling for Tasigna

or Glivec, or regarding potential future revenues from Tasigna and Glivec. You

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no guarantee that either Tasigna or Glivec will be submitted or

approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that either Tasigna or Glivec

will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's

expectations regarding Tasigna and Glivec could be affected by, among other

things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;

unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at

http://twitter.com/novartiscancer

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



*Known as Gleevec(®) (imatinib mesylate) tablets in the US, Canada and Israel.



References

[1] Hughes, T.P. et al. Treatment-Free Remission in Patients with Chronic

Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase According to Reasons for Switching from

Imatinib to Nilotinib: Subgroup Analysis from ENESTop. Oral Presentation.

Abstract #792. 58(th) American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

in San Diego, CA, USA.

[2] Hughes, T.P. and Ross, D.M. Moving treatment-free remission into mainstream

clinical practice in CML. Blood. 2016. Advance online publication. doi#

10.1182/blood-2016-01-694265.

[3] Hughes, T.P. et al. Treatment-free remission (TFR) in patients (pts) with

chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) treated with second-line

nilotinib (NIL): First results from the ENESTop study. Poster Presentation.

Abstract #7054. 2016 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

in Chicago, IL, USA.



# # #





