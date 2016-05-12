SCOR: New Appointments at SCOR Global Life

SCOR Global Life announces the following promotions, with immediate effect:







* Craig Ford is promoted to CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global Life. Craig is

currently Deputy CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global Life and CEO of SCOR

Global Life Australia. Craig will be based in Singapore and will report to

Paolo De Martin, CEO of SCOR Global Life. Marc Archambault, previously CEO

of Asia-Pacific for SCOR Global Life, has decided to pursue an opportunity

outside the Group.



* Vincent Lepez is promoted to Deputy CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global

Life. Vincent is currently Global Chief Pricing Actuary for SCOR Global

Life. Vincent will report to Craig and support the delivery of the "Vision

in Action" Plan. He will be based in Singapore.



* Dion Russell is promoted to CEO of SCOR Global Life Australia. Dion is

currently Chief Operating Officer of SCOR Global Life Australia. He will

report to Craig and will continue to be based in Sydney.







Paolo De Martin, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life, comments: "Our

plan "Vision in Action" (2016-2019) sets out an acceleration of our strategy in

Asia-Pacific, a region with very high growth potential. This development will be

driven by a new team under the leadership of Craig Ford, who has been promoted

to CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global Life. With the notable aid of Vincent

Lepez and Dion Russel, this team aims to further expand our presence in Asia-

Pacific, with a particular focus on the support we can provide to our clients in

the region. I would like to thank Marc Archambault, who has decided to leave the

Group, for the 26 years he has dedicated to SCOR."









Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "These

appointments at SCOR Global Life in Asia-Pacific bear witness to the existing

pool of talent within the Group and to SCOR's investment in the Region. The new

SCOR Global Life team in Asia-Pacific will work closely with the local SCOR

Global P&C teams to further develop the Group's presence in this strategic

region."















Biographies



Craig Ford, a dual UK and Australian citizen, holds a Bachelor's degree in

Accounting and Finance from the University of Bristol in the UK. Craig

previously held the position of Deputy CEO Asia-Pacific and Head of Australian

and New Zealand business for SCOR Global Life. Craig joined SCOR in 2010 and is

a qualified member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.



Vincent Lepez, a French citizen, holds a PhD in Mathematical Statistics and an

Agrégation in Mathematics, and is a fully qualified member of the French

Institute of Actuaries. Vincent joined SCOR in 2012 and has been the Global

Chief Pricing Actuary for SCOR Global Life since December 2014, based in Paris.



Dion Russell, a dual Australian and UK citizen, holds a Bachelor's degree in

Science (Actuarial) from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa. For the

past 2 years Dion has been the Chief Operating Officer, and before that the CFO,

of SCOR Global Life in Australia and New Zealand, based in Sydney. He is a

Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.















Forward-looking statements







SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)

Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking

statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding

to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include

"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are

predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on

certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to

a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically

identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",

"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may

increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or

conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and

"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by

their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from

any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other

hand.



Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number

D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's

website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain

important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the

SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and

disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to

significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in

interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes

in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial

strength or other ratings.



The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and

interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial

information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim

period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Group's financial

information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and

approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a

set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim

Financial Reporting".









