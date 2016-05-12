SCOR: New Appointments at SCOR Global Life

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
5 December 2016 - N° 30
New Appointments at SCOR Global Life
SCOR Global Life announces the following promotions, with immediate effect:
* Craig Ford is promoted to CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global Life. Craig is
currently Deputy CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global Life and CEO of SCOR
Global Life Australia. Craig will be based in Singapore and will report to
Paolo De Martin, CEO of SCOR Global Life. Marc Archambault, previously CEO
of Asia-Pacific for SCOR Global Life, has decided to pursue an opportunity
outside the Group.
* Vincent Lepez is promoted to Deputy CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global
Life. Vincent is currently Global Chief Pricing Actuary for SCOR Global
Life. Vincent will report to Craig and support the delivery of the "Vision
in Action" Plan. He will be based in Singapore.
* Dion Russell is promoted to CEO of SCOR Global Life Australia. Dion is
currently Chief Operating Officer of SCOR Global Life Australia. He will
report to Craig and will continue to be based in Sydney.
Paolo De Martin, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life, comments: "Our
plan "Vision in Action" (2016-2019) sets out an acceleration of our strategy in
Asia-Pacific, a region with very high growth potential. This development will be
driven by a new team under the leadership of Craig Ford, who has been promoted
to CEO of Asia-Pacific at SCOR Global Life. With the notable aid of Vincent
Lepez and Dion Russel, this team aims to further expand our presence in Asia-
Pacific, with a particular focus on the support we can provide to our clients in
the region. I would like to thank Marc Archambault, who has decided to leave the
Group, for the 26 years he has dedicated to SCOR."
Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "These
appointments at SCOR Global Life in Asia-Pacific bear witness to the existing
pool of talent within the Group and to SCOR's investment in the Region. The new
SCOR Global Life team in Asia-Pacific will work closely with the local SCOR
Global P&C teams to further develop the Group's presence in this strategic
region."
*
* *
Biographies
Craig Ford, a dual UK and Australian citizen, holds a Bachelor's degree in
Accounting and Finance from the University of Bristol in the UK. Craig
previously held the position of Deputy CEO Asia-Pacific and Head of Australian
and New Zealand business for SCOR Global Life. Craig joined SCOR in 2010 and is
a qualified member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.
Vincent Lepez, a French citizen, holds a PhD in Mathematical Statistics and an
Agrégation in Mathematics, and is a fully qualified member of the French
Institute of Actuaries. Vincent joined SCOR in 2012 and has been the Global
Chief Pricing Actuary for SCOR Global Life since December 2014, based in Paris.
Dion Russell, a dual Australian and UK citizen, holds a Bachelor's degree in
Science (Actuarial) from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa. For the
past 2 years Dion has been the Chief Operating Officer, and before that the CFO,
of SCOR Global Life in Australia and New Zealand, based in Sydney. He is a
Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.
*
* *
Contact details
Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 76 10
mbouchon(at)scor.com
Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 203 207 8561
ikelly(at)scor.com
http://www.scor.com/
SCOR photo gallery
Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE
Forward-looking statements
SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)
Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking
statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding
to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include
"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are
predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on
certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to
a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically
identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",
"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may
increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or
conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and
"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by
their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from
any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other
hand.
Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number
D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's
website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain
important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the
SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and
disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to
significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in
interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes
in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial
strength or other ratings.
The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and
interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial
information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim
period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Group's financial
information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and
approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a
set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim
Financial Reporting".


