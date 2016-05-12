(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Findings across six countries and four continents showed a reduction in
quality of life for majority (71%) of patients living with
myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)[1]
* Patients reported a diminished capacity of more than 35% when trying to
work, highlighting reduction in quality of life can extend to the
workplace[1]
* First international survey of 699 patients with an MPN, specifically
myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia, was presented
at ASH[1]
Basel, December 5, 2016 - Novartis today announced results from the first-ever
international survey of patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs),
specifically myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) or essential
thrombocythemia (ET), which indicate that the majority of patients living with
these MPNs experience a reduced quality of life. The findings also reveal that
many patients struggle with emotional distress and experience a negative impact
on their ability to work. These data were presented for the first time at the
58(th) American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA
(abstract #4267, 12/5/16 6:00 PM PDT)[1].
MPNs are a group of rare and life-threatening blood cancers. People living with
an MPN can have a poor quality of life and shortened survival rate[2]. Two of
the most debilitating MPNs are MF and PV, as compared to ET[3]. MF and PV are
associated with a range of symptoms and complications, including fatigue, night
sweats, itchy skin, enlarged spleen and cardiovascular events[2-5]. The
international MPN LANDMARK Survey included 699 patients with representation
across six countries and four continents and was conducted to gain a better
understanding of how MPNs impact a patient's quality of life, activities of
daily living, work productivity and emotional well-being[1].
"Rare blood cancers like MPNs are often not well-recognized, yet these diseases
can have a significant impact on even the simplest tasks in a patient's daily
life," said Bruno Strigini, CEO of Novartis Oncology. "We hope the survey
results illuminate the awareness of these debilitating blood cancers,
emphasizing the need to help optimize patient care."
In the international survey, patients reported that their disease negatively
impacted their ability to complete daily activities by 40%. Patients also noted
a 35% impairment on their capacity to work. Furthermore, employed patients who
missed work over the last seven days due to their disease reported missing an
average of 3.1 hours due to their disease and/or symptom burden[1].
"These results help quantify the daily difficulty of living with an MPN, which
can help patients explain disease burden to family, friends, colleagues and
physicians who may be unfamiliar with these conditions," said Dr. Claire
Harrison, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.
"The survey results also help paint the full picture of the impact of the
disease, which will enable physicians to manage the total patient in hopes of
increasing quality of life."
Results also demonstrated that more than 75% of patients who experienced
symptoms suffered a significant reduction in quality of life due to their
symptoms (83% of MF patients, 72% of PV patients, 74% of ET patients); these
numbers are consistent with previously-reported literature[2],[6]. The most
commonly-reported symptom across disease areas in the last 12 months was fatigue
(54% of MF patients, 45% of PV patients, 64% of ET patients), which was also the
symptom patients cited they most wanted to resolve. In addition to physical
symptoms, approximately one-third of patients in the study felt anxious or
worried about their disease, with the greatest impact seen on those with MF and
PV (34% of MF patients, 29% of PV patients, 26% of ET patients)[1].
About the International MPN LANDMARK Survey
The international MPN LANDMARK survey is a cross-sectional survey of patients
with MPNs (myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythemia
(ET)) and physicians who treat these conditions across Germany, Italy, United
Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Australia. Patients (174 MF, 223 PV, 302 ET) who
partook in the survey completed an online questionnaire to measure MPN-related
symptoms experienced over the past year and the impact of their condition on
their quality of life and ability to work. Additional survey results will be
presented next year.
Findings from the international survey complement results from the Incyte-funded
MPN LANDMARK survey conducted in the US[1].
About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a group of related and rare blood
cancers in which bone marrow cells responsible for the body's blood cells
develop and function abnormally. Specific MPN conditions include myelofibrosis
(MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET)[4],[5],[7].
In patients with MF, their bone marrow can no longer produce enough normal blood
cells, causing the spleen to enlarge[8]. MF affects approximately one in every
100,000 people and has similar survival rates as other malignancies, such as
breast cancer and colon cancer[2],[9-12].
PV is associated with an overproduction of blood cells that can cause serious
cardiovascular complications if left inadequately controlled, such as blood
clots, stroke and heart attack[5],[13]. PV affects up to three per 100,000
people globally each year[2],[5].
ET is characterized by an overproduction of platelets and complications which
commonly include blood clotting and/or bleeding[7].
Disclaimer
This press release contains expressed or implied forward-looking statements,
including statements that can be identified by terminology such as "can,"
"hope," "will," "hopes," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements
reflect the current views of the Group regarding future events, and involve
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual
results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied
by such statements. These expectations could be affected by, among other things,
risks and factors referred to in the Risk Factors section of Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and
does not undertake any obligation to update it in the future.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter.
http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at
http://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/media-library
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
Media release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2061654/773270.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.novartis.com
Date: 12/05/2016 - 19:00
Language: English
News-ID 510916
Character count: 12973
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Novartis International AG
Stadt: Basel
Number of hits: 93
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
