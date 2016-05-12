Novartis survey uncovers real-world burden of myeloproliferative neoplasms (rare blood cancers) on daily activity and ability to work

* Findings across six countries and four continents showed a reduction in

quality of life for majority (71%) of patients living with

myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)[1]



* Patients reported a diminished capacity of more than 35% when trying to

work, highlighting reduction in quality of life can extend to the

workplace[1]



* First international survey of 699 patients with an MPN, specifically

myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia, was presented

at ASH[1]



Basel, December 5, 2016 - Novartis today announced results from the first-ever

international survey of patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs),

specifically myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) or essential

thrombocythemia (ET), which indicate that the majority of patients living with

these MPNs experience a reduced quality of life. The findings also reveal that

many patients struggle with emotional distress and experience a negative impact

on their ability to work. These data were presented for the first time at the

58(th) American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA

(abstract #4267, 12/5/16 6:00 PM PDT)[1].



MPNs are a group of rare and life-threatening blood cancers. People living with

an MPN can have a poor quality of life and shortened survival rate[2]. Two of

the most debilitating MPNs are MF and PV, as compared to ET[3]. MF and PV are

associated with a range of symptoms and complications, including fatigue, night

sweats, itchy skin, enlarged spleen and cardiovascular events[2-5]. The



international MPN LANDMARK Survey included 699 patients with representation

across six countries and four continents and was conducted to gain a better

understanding of how MPNs impact a patient's quality of life, activities of

daily living, work productivity and emotional well-being[1].



"Rare blood cancers like MPNs are often not well-recognized, yet these diseases

can have a significant impact on even the simplest tasks in a patient's daily

life," said Bruno Strigini, CEO of Novartis Oncology. "We hope the survey

results illuminate the awareness of these debilitating blood cancers,

emphasizing the need to help optimize patient care."



In the international survey, patients reported that their disease negatively

impacted their ability to complete daily activities by 40%. Patients also noted

a 35% impairment on their capacity to work. Furthermore, employed patients who

missed work over the last seven days due to their disease reported missing an

average of 3.1 hours due to their disease and/or symptom burden[1].



"These results help quantify the daily difficulty of living with an MPN, which

can help patients explain disease burden to family, friends, colleagues and

physicians who may be unfamiliar with these conditions," said Dr. Claire

Harrison, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

"The survey results also help paint the full picture of the impact of the

disease, which will enable physicians to manage the total patient in hopes of

increasing quality of life."



Results also demonstrated that more than 75% of patients who experienced

symptoms suffered a significant reduction in quality of life due to their

symptoms (83% of MF patients, 72% of PV patients, 74% of ET patients); these

numbers are consistent with previously-reported literature[2],[6]. The most

commonly-reported symptom across disease areas in the last 12 months was fatigue

(54% of MF patients, 45% of PV patients, 64% of ET patients), which was also the

symptom patients cited they most wanted to resolve. In addition to physical

symptoms, approximately one-third of patients in the study felt anxious or

worried about their disease, with the greatest impact seen on those with MF and

PV (34% of MF patients, 29% of PV patients, 26% of ET patients)[1].



About the International MPN LANDMARK Survey

The international MPN LANDMARK survey is a cross-sectional survey of patients

with MPNs (myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythemia

(ET)) and physicians who treat these conditions across Germany, Italy, United

Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Australia. Patients (174 MF, 223 PV, 302 ET) who

partook in the survey completed an online questionnaire to measure MPN-related

symptoms experienced over the past year and the impact of their condition on

their quality of life and ability to work. Additional survey results will be

presented next year.



Findings from the international survey complement results from the Incyte-funded

MPN LANDMARK survey conducted in the US[1].



About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a group of related and rare blood

cancers in which bone marrow cells responsible for the body's blood cells

develop and function abnormally. Specific MPN conditions include myelofibrosis

(MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET)[4],[5],[7].



In patients with MF, their bone marrow can no longer produce enough normal blood

cells, causing the spleen to enlarge[8]. MF affects approximately one in every

100,000 people and has similar survival rates as other malignancies, such as

breast cancer and colon cancer[2],[9-12].



PV is associated with an overproduction of blood cells that can cause serious

cardiovascular complications if left inadequately controlled, such as blood

clots, stroke and heart attack[5],[13]. PV affects up to three per 100,000

people globally each year[2],[5].



ET is characterized by an overproduction of platelets and complications which

commonly include blood clotting and/or bleeding[7].



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



References

[1] Harrison C, Koschmieder S, Foltz L, et al. The Impact of Myeloproliferative

Neoplasms (MPNs) on Patients' Quality of Life and Productivity: Results from the

International MPN LANDMARK Survey. Abstract #4267. 58th ASH Annual Meeting &

Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) San Diego, California,

2016.

[2] Titmarsh G, Duncombe A, McMullin M, et al. How Common are Myeloproliferative

Neoplasms? A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Am. J. of Hematol. 2014:1-7.

[3] Zimmerman M et al. Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelo_brosis. Am J Manag

Care. 2012 May; 18 (3 Spec No.):SP131-3.

[4] Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Myelofibrosis Facts." Available at:

http://www.lls.org/sites/default/files/file_assets/FS14_Myelofibrosis_Fact%20She

et_Final9.12.pdf. Accessed November 2016.

[5] Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Polycythemia Vera Facts. June 2012. Available

at

http://www.lls.org/content/nationalcontent/resourcecenter/freeeducationmaterials

/mpd/pdf/polycythemiavera.pdf. Accessed November 2016.

[6] Mesa RA, Niblack J, Wadleigh M, et al. The Burden of Fatigue and Quality of

Life in Myeloproliferative Disorders (MPDs): An International Internet-based

Survey of 1,179 MPD Patients. Cancer. 2007;109(1):68-76.

[7] Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Essential or Primary Thrombocythemia. Accessed

November 2016. Available at https://www.lls.org/myeloproliferative-

neoplasms/essential-thrombocythemia.

[8] Cervantes F. How I Treat Splenomegaly in Myelofibrosis. Blood Cancer J. Oct

2011; 1(10): e37.

[9] Gangat N, Caramazza D, Vaidya R, et al. DIPSS-plus: A Refined Dynamic

International Prognostic Scoring System (DIPSS) for Primary Myelofibrosis that

Incorporates Prognostic Information from Karyotype, Platelet Count and

Transfusion Status. J Clin Oncol. 2011; 29:392-397.

[10] American Cancer Society. Breast Cancer. Available at:

http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003090-pdf.pdf.

Accessed November 2016.

[11] American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer. Available at:

http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003096-pdf.pdf.

Accessed November 2016.

[12] Cervantes F, Dupriez B, Pereira A, et al. New Prognostic Scoring System for

Primary Myelofibrosis Based on a Study of the International Working Group for

Myelofibrosis Research and Treatment. Blood. 2009; 113(13):2895-2901.

[13] Marchioli R, Finazzi G, Specchia G, et al. Cardiovascular Events and

Intensity of Treatment in Polycythemia Vera. N Engl J Med. 2013; 368:22-33.



