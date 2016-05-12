Improving Services for Victims of Crime in the Northwest Territories

The Government of Canada supports programs and services that respond to the immediate and ongoing needs of victims and survivors of crime and help ensure a just, fair and compassionate Canadian justice system for all Canadians.

Today, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by the Honourable Louis Sebert, Minister of Justice, Government of the Northwest Territories, announced funding of $3.75 million over five years to advance victim services and access to justice for victims and their families in the Northwest Territories.

The Government of the Northwest Territories will use this funding to provide services that better meet the needs of victims, including funding to help victims cover costs resulting from serious violent crimes, enhance direct service delivery to victims, and guide victims through the criminal justice system.

"We are working with all the provinces and territories to better assist victims and survivors of crime and their families by improving the capacity of victim service providers, fostering the establishment of referral networks, and increasing awareness of the services available to victims in communities across Canada."

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"I am pleased to be in Yellowknife to announce this investment that will enhance services and programs for victims and survivors of crime in the Northwest Territories. We are working to improve justice services for those who have been impacted by crime, so that victims are supported in their recovery."

Sean Casey, M.P., Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to supporting residents of the NWT who have been victims of crime. By providing support and helping people deal with the emotional, physical and financial impacts of crime, Victim Services helps individuals heal. This work is essential to both individual and community well-being, and we are thankful that it is recognized and supported by our federal partner."

Louis Sebert, Minister of Justice of the Northwest Territories

- According to the most recent Statistics Canada data, 3,348 violent crimes were committed in the Northwest Territories in 2015. This funding contributes to the Victims of Crime Emergency Fund (VCEF) which helps cover emergency costs incurred by victims of serious violent crimes. Eligible expenses include emergency counselling, crime scene cleaning, childcare and temporary accommodations.

- The Canadian Victims Bill of Rights gives victims rights related to information, protection, participation and restitution. This funding will help train Victim Services workers and other professionals in guiding victims through the criminal justice system, including helping them prepare victim impact statements, assisting them in providing testimony, and helping them apply for restitution.

- This funding will help enhance programs that serve communities in the Beaufort Delta and the South Slave regions.

- This funding is made available through the Department of Justice Canada's Victims Fund. In 2016-17, the Victims Fund will make more than $21 million available to provincial and territorial governments and non-governmental organizations to increase awareness and knowledge of victim issues, legislation, and services available, as well as to develop and deliver victim programs, services, and assistance to meet gaps in services for victims of crime. To date, Justice has also announced Victims Fund agreements with the provinces of , , and .

Improving Services for Victims of Crime in the Northwest Territories

The Department of Justice Canada is providing $3,75 million over five years to the Government of the Northwest Territories to support victims' access to services. The contribution includes:

The contribution is made available through the Victims Fund, a grants and contributions program administered by the Department of Justice. Funds are made available each year to provinces, territories and non-governmental organizations whose projects and activities support the objectives of the Federal Victims Strategy.

The Victims Fund supports projects and activities that:

In 2016-17, the Fund will contribute more than $21 million to provincial and territorial governments and non-governmental organizations to increase awareness and knowledge of victim issues, legislation, and services available, as well as to develop and deliver victim programs, services, and assistance to meet gaps in services for victims of crime.

Comments on this PressRelease