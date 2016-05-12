Lancome Launches Progressive Mobile Website with Mobify for App-Like Speed and Superior Customer Experience

Known for embracing disruptive innovations, the world's leading luxury beauty brand is laying the foundation for state-of-the-art customer engagement featuring the best of web and mobile apps

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Mobify customer , the world's leading luxury beauty brand, has launched a new web presence, delivering a high-performing, app-like experience that represents the future of the mobile web. Lancôme selected Mobify, the leading provider of mobile customer engagement technology, for its proven ability to increase mobile web revenues and competitive advantage for retailers and brands worldwide.

According to Malik Abu-Ghazaleh, vice president digital marketing & ecommerce at Lancôme's parent company L'Oréal, "Working with Mobify to deliver our new Progressive Mobile website is about laying the foundation for better ways to reach and engage with customers through personal communications, individualized shopping experiences, and tailored, contextual services based on customer journeys from discovery to checkout."

Mobify's Progressive Mobile technology combines with other app-like features designed to engage online and in-store shoppers. With the look and feel of a native app, the new site features the ability to add engagement technologies such as real-time web push notifications and mobile web payments via Apple Pay. It also delivers exceptionally fast mobile web experiences. This is critical because, .

Lancôme expects to reduce page loads by 2-4x and increase conversion rates on mobile to take advantage of a significant increase in mobile traffic. Phase 1 of the project is complete, with the core customer journey from discovery to checkout now built with Progressive Mobile Web. Next is integration of Apple Pay, which will make Lancôme one of the first retailers to deploy the new mobile web payments. Phase 2 will feature the ability to deliver dynamic, relevant content to customers based on their location or behavior.

Abu-Ghazaleh says all shoppers are increasingly looking for simplicity, convenience and context, and they want the same quality and responsiveness they get from popular applications like Facebook and Snapchat.

"With our new Progressive Mobile website we're able to reduce page loads with a fast site that's ready to deliver all the latest mobile customer engagement features to meet the needs of our shoppers in the moment."

With a presence in 130 countries and innovations such as customized cosmetic experiences using digital readings of a client's face, Lancôme is known for embracing disruptive technology. The brand was recognized by Fast Company for 2016 Innovation by Design and designated a "Genius" by the "." Now, with its next-generation mobile web presence, Lancôme is the first beauty brand to adopt emerging Progressive Web App technology to radically improve online customer experiences.

is an all-in-one mobile customer engagement platform that delivers mobile web, native apps, push notifications, store drivers, and more to retailers and brands that want to boost revenue online and in-store.

The Mobify Platform is a leading mobile customer engagement solution for retailers and brands that want to boost revenues, keep up with customer expectations, and protect their competitive edge. The core of Mobify's platform is Progressive Mobile and Engagement Marketing. Progressive Mobile delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while Engagement Marketing builds customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme, Burlington Coat Factory, Dollar Tree, Matalan, British Telecom, Carnival Cruise Line, Bosch, Superdry, Eddie Bauer, PureFormulas and Tommy Bahama generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value.

