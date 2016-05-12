The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- (NYSE: MXF) announced that the Board of Directors (Board) declared a distribution of $0.1415 per share to stockholders of record on January 6, 2017, which is payable in cash on January 17, 2017. This distribution is the last corresponding to the fiscal year 2016.

Under the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan (MDP), the Fund pays quarterly distributions at an annual rate of 3% of the Fund's net asset value (NAV) per share recorded on the last business day of the previous calendar year. The Board has ratified the continuation of the Fund's MDP during fiscal year 2017 at the annual rate of 3%, with distributions to be based on the Fund's NAV per share as of December 31, 2016. The first distribution corresponding to fiscal 2017 is expected to be made during April 2017. The Board may amend or terminate the MDP at any time without prior notice to stockholders. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $21.64 per share in cash distributions to stockholders.

The amount of distributable income for each fiscal period depends on the aggregate gains and losses realized by the Fund during the entire year. Distributions may consist of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital, but the character of these distributions cannot be determined until after the end of the Fund's fiscal year.

However, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Fund is required to indicate the source of each distribution to stockholders. The following table sets forth (A) an estimate of the source of the January 2017 distribution and (B) an estimate of the source of distributions for the current fiscal year:

Information regarding the Fund's performance and distribution rates is set forth below:

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's MDP.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report the distribution for federal income tax purposes.

For further information, contact the Fund's Investor Relations office at +52-55-9138-3350, or by email at .

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Alberto Gomez Pimienta

The Mexico Fund, Inc.

+52-55-9138-3350



Patricia Baronowski

Pristine Advisers, LLC

(631) 756-2486





