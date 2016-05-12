Young Entrepreneur's Future is Crystal Clear

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Winnipeg entrepreneur Kiera Fogg, mother of three, and believer in all things magical has used her love of rocks to create a unique business that is attracting the attention of Hollywood A-listers, Dragons and dreamers.

When Fogg's company, (LBOR), found itself on the holiday gift guides of Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow last December, her sales skyrocketed and her home-based business took off overnight.

Today, LBOR has not only been featured in the pages of Oprah, Chatelaine, Vogue and People Magazines, she recently took her story to Toronto and will appear in an upcoming episode of Dragons' Den which is set to air on CBC TV Wednesday, December 7th at 8:00 pm (CST).

Fogg credits her success to the uniqueness of her product and the meaningful connection it creates between the sender and receiver.

Dedicated to the art of inspiration through gift giving, Fogg's business creates personalized bouquets of meaningful crystals that are packaged in a keepsake box and sealed with a personalized secret message that she feels is an integral part of the experience.

The secret message is truly the heart of the LBOR. Whether it's a simple congratulations, words of encouragement or an inside joke, the secret is kept private and creates a unique bond between the sender and recipient.

"We've seen everything from marriage proposals to messages marking the end of chemotherapy treatments," Fogg said.

Very much like a flower shop, these crystal bouquets are offered for a variety of occasions and themes like Wildfire (Success), Stardust (Birthday), Warrior (Strength), and Moonstruck (Romance).

While selling rock bouquets is certainly unconventional, for Fogg it feels quite natural. As a young girl she would spend summers dreaming and exploring Northern Ontario's vast, rocky terrain where she would search for Amethyst and Pyrite, sparking a lifelong fascination with crystals and their various meanings.

Today, as a 32 year-old entrepreneur, Fogg has turned her passion into purpose and it's truly paying off. Fogg and her staff fill orders from around the world and, due to high demand, is preparing to wholesale her product to select North American retailers in 2017.

To view the photo / video associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



Media Contact:

Karen Ilchena

Karen Ilchena Communications

(204) 781-5944

PressRelease by

Little Box of Rocks

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 20:39

Language: English

News-ID 510925

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Little Box of Rocks

Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease