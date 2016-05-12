       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Advertising, PR and Marketing


Young Entrepreneur's Future is Crystal Clear

ID: 510925
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Winnipeg entrepreneur Kiera Fogg, mother of three, and believer in all things magical has used her love of rocks to create a unique business that is attracting the attention of Hollywood A-listers, Dragons and dreamers.

When Fogg's company, (LBOR), found itself on the holiday gift guides of Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow last December, her sales skyrocketed and her home-based business took off overnight.

Today, LBOR has not only been featured in the pages of Oprah, Chatelaine, Vogue and People Magazines, she recently took her story to Toronto and will appear in an upcoming episode of Dragons' Den which is set to air on CBC TV Wednesday, December 7th at 8:00 pm (CST).

Fogg credits her success to the uniqueness of her product and the meaningful connection it creates between the sender and receiver.

Dedicated to the art of inspiration through gift giving, Fogg's business creates personalized bouquets of meaningful crystals that are packaged in a keepsake box and sealed with a personalized secret message that she feels is an integral part of the experience.

The secret message is truly the heart of the LBOR. Whether it's a simple congratulations, words of encouragement or an inside joke, the secret is kept private and creates a unique bond between the sender and recipient.

"We've seen everything from marriage proposals to messages marking the end of chemotherapy treatments," Fogg said.

Very much like a flower shop, these crystal bouquets are offered for a variety of occasions and themes like Wildfire (Success), Stardust (Birthday), Warrior (Strength), and Moonstruck (Romance).

While selling rock bouquets is certainly unconventional, for Fogg it feels quite natural. As a young girl she would spend summers dreaming and exploring Northern Ontario's vast, rocky terrain where she would search for Amethyst and Pyrite, sparking a lifelong fascination with crystals and their various meanings.

Today, as a 32 year-old entrepreneur, Fogg has turned her passion into purpose and it's truly paying off. Fogg and her staff fill orders from around the world and, due to high demand, is preparing to wholesale her product to select North American retailers in 2017.

To view the photo / video associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:


Media Contact:
Karen Ilchena
Karen Ilchena Communications
(204) 781-5944



Keywords (optional):

little-box-of-rocks,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/05/2016 - 20:39
Language: English
News-ID 510925
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Little Box of Rocks
Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA


Number of hits: 7

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Advertising, PR and Marketing




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.707
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 35
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 213


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z