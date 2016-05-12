       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Oil-Dri Congratulates Allan H. (Bud) Selig on his Election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is honored to congratulate long-standing board member, Allan H. (Bud) Selig, Commissioner Emeritus of Major League Baseball, on his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. His election to the Hall of Fame is very well deserved as his unique ability to manage by consensus brought change and growth in baseball despite economic and political challenges both inside and outside of baseball. During his long tenure as Commissioner of Major League Baseball, he oversaw the implementation of interleague play, the expanded playoff format and exponential growth of fan interest and league-wide revenue generation.

We are very proud that Commissioner Emeritus Selig has served on our board since 1969. We greatly appreciate his guidance and support over the years as Oil-Dri has expanded its business and portfolio of products and now as the company enters its seventy-sixth year of business.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for crop and horticultural, fluids purification, animal health, sports field, industrial and automotive markets and is a leading manufacturer of cat litter.

Reagan Culbertson

(312) 706 3256



http://www.oildri.com



Date: 12/05/2016 - 21:04
Firma: Oil-Dri Corporation of America
Stadt: CHICAGO, IL


