Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CDD.UN) (TSX: UTE.UN)(TSX: LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on December 30, 2016 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2016, ex-dividend date of December 13, 2016 for the following funds:
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit .
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Contacts:
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
Aaron Ho
Vice-President, Finance
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West, Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
More information:
http://www.strathbridge.com
Date: 12/05/2016 - 21:03
Language: English
News-ID 510930
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Strathbridge Asset Management (formerly Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.) and Core Canadian Dividen
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 66
