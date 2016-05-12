JLL Earns Top Marks in 2017 Corporate Equality Index

Third straight perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual scorecard reflects commitment to LGBT equality

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- (NYSE: JLL) earned a perfect score on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey on corporate policies and practices related to LGBT workplace equality administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"At JLL, our most valuable asset is our people, and we have made great strides to be a global organization that is inclusive of all backgrounds and experiences," said Mary Bilbrey, Chief Human Resources Officer, Americas. "Achieving another perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index underscores our efforts to ensure all employees are valued and respected."

The 2017 CEI rated 1,043 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBT-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBT community. JLL's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria result in the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has been honored with the following U.S. and global awards:

A "World's Most Ethical Company" by Ethisphere (ninth consecutive year)

Forbes - America's Best Employers 2016

Human Rights Campaign Foundation - 2015 Corporate Equality Index (perfect score)

LinkedIn Top Attractors 2016

Diversity MBA Magazine - 50 Out Front for Diversity Leadership: Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work (2015, 2016)

National Association for Female Executives - 2016 Top 60 Companies for Executive Women

Hispanic Network Magazine - Best of the Best: Top Diversity Employer and Top Supplier Diversity Programs (2015)

Affinity Inc. Magazine's Top Corporations for LGBT Economic Empowerment 2016

Black Enterprise 50 Best Companies for Diversity (2016)

For more information on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit .

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with, as of December 31, 2015, revenue of $6.0 billion and fee revenue of $5.2 billion, more than 280 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 60,000. On behalf of its clients, the company provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. As of September 30, 2016, its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.7 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit .

