Canadian World Fund: Investment Update - Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX: CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2016 was $7.65, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 1.6% and 3.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.4% and 2.2% returns of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same periods.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at November 30, 2016 was $4.65, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns of -5.5% and -6.4%, respectively.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2016 were as follows:

The top ten investments which comprised 38.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2016 were as follows:

Contacts:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

(416) 366-2931

(416) 366-2729 (FAX)





