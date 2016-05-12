Crescent(R) Introduces Large Selection of Locking Pliers

New Design Provides Greater Comfort and Improved Performance

(firmenpresse) - SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Crescent, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, today announced that its redesigned line of Locking Pliers is now available for purchase at select hardware stores, home centers, and online retailers nationwide. Made to an exacting standard, the new locking pliers offer outstanding durability and long-term performance.

New features include a cushioned release lever for optimal comfort and two improvements to the jaw adjuster knob: A deep-rib knurl pattern makes it easier to grip and turn by hand and a hex key recess in the end of the knob allows a hex key to be used to tighten or loosen the jaw.

Other features of the new and improved Locking Pliers include a narrow profile for work in tight and confined spaces and a tough nickel-plated finish for maximum resistance to rust and corrosion. The unique angled tooth design allows for more torque to be applied with less effort. On the curved jaw and long nose styles, an integral wire cutter offers added convenience.

"These new improvements are based on feedback we get from professional and DIY users," said Marisa Stephenson, product manager of Shaping, Fastening and Striking Construction Tools. "We are always looking for ways to make our tools better, stronger, and more versatile, and our improved line of Locking Pliers is a perfect example."

Crescent Locking Pliers styles include:

10" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

10" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers

11" Locking 'C' Clamp with Swivel Pads

11" Locking 'C' Clamp with Regular Tips

11" Locking 'C' Clamp with Regular Tips Bulk

18" Locking 'C' Clamp with Regular Pads

18" Locking 'C' Clamp with Swivel Pads

18" Locking Chain Clamp

5" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

6" Locking 'C' Clamp with Swivel Pads

6" Locking 'C' Clamp with Regular Pads

6" Long Nose Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

7" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

7" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers

8" Locking Sheet Metal Pliers

9" Long Nose Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

9" Lock Welding Clamp

2-Piece Locking Pliers Set with 7" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter and 10" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

3-Piece Locking Pliers Set with 5" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter, 7" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter and 10" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

5-Piece Locking Pliers Set with 5" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter, 7" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter, 10" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter, 6" Long Nose Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter and 9" Long Nose Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

For more information, visit: .

Crescent® is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The original Crescent adjustable wrench was introduced in the early 1900s and could replace an entire set of dedicated-size wrenches. This made it perfect for frequent repairs required by early cars and airplanes. In fact, Charles Lindbergh was quoted as saying he carried only "gasoline, sandwiches, a bottle of water and a Crescent wrench and pliers" on his famous 1927 solo transatlantic flight. Today, the Crescent line has expanded beyond adjustable wrenches to include a wide selection of pliers, ratcheting wrenches, screwdrivers, and tool sets. For more information visit .

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years. Additional information about Apex Tool Group is available at .

